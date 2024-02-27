In the News

Shenna Bellows, Maine's secretary of state, said "public safety is the number one reason" for the state to change its state license plate as it goes from featuring the state bird, the chickadee, to the state tree, the pine tree.

Paul Ferguson, a 21-year-old from Norton Shores, Mich., was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison after helping his mother abuse his disabled brother, Timothy, to the point he died of starvation in 2022.

Eric Beck, managing director of domestic network planning for Delta Airlines, said in a statement "the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers," as the company will offer several flights on April 8 to provide passengers views of the total solar eclipse.

Jim Spencer, head of books at Hanson's auction house in London, said "this book so deserved to do well," as a proof copy of the first Harry Potter novel bought almost 30 years ago for 50 cents with two other books sold at auction for $13,900.

Ryan Weld, a Republican state senator in West Virginia, said "now is the time to correct an injustice" as the Senate passed a bill that would allow married people in the state to be charged with certain sexual assault acts against their spouses.

Dennis Cyr, president of the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races, said "it is a decision made with heavy hearts but necessary caution," as the longest sled dog race in the eastern United States had to be canceled due to a lack of snow.

Steve Marshall, attorney general for Alabama, confirmed in a statement that no staff or personnel were injured after an explosive device was detonated outside his office in downtown Montgomery early Saturday.

Ruth Gottesman, the 93-year-old chairperson of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine board of trustees, announced her donation of $1 billion to allow the school to be tuition-free for all future incoming students, crediting her late husband, Wall Street investor David Gottesman, for leaving her the means to do so.