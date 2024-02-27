Fraud clearly present

Mike Masterson has no idea what fraud is. He said "facts" at trial showed no victim and a huge fine. Wrong. Donald Trump, by fraudulently showing false financials, got a lower loan interest rate. There was no fine, it was a disgorgement of the amount that the banks lost due to the higher interest rate that should have been applied. This would be the same as me going to my bank with false records showing that I have $20 million in assets and getting a home loan at 2 percent instead of 8 percent and paying back at 2 percent, saying no one was hurt.

Speaking of fraud, see the Trump Foundation dissolution and $2 million penalty and Trump University dissolution and fines.

ED PARKS

Rogers

Needs self-reflection

Is Mike Masterson, in his Sunday column, really suggesting that judges consider public opinion when making their decisions? First, Masterson acts like a trucker boycott is the obvious outcome of Donald Trump being found liable in a civil case about overstated property values. What? How the acting judge could have predicted this threat while making his decision baffles me. Moreover, if judges started worrying about all the possible unhinged responses to their decisions, no one would ever be held responsible for their actions again.

Second, this threat of a boycott was never even remotely realistic. On Feb. 19, the day after he posted the original video, "Chicago Ray" took the video down and made clear he "ain't the leader of any movement." He's just some random trucker on social media spouting off at the mouth. Once the video went viral, he got embarrassed by his own idiocy. As he states, "my grandson seen it on TikTok."

Yet the conservative media outlets ran with it. Likely not because they believed a boycott would happen, but because they knew how their audience would react. We've all read the internal communications at Fox News. Now, six days later, Masterson regurgitated this exaggerated garbage in his column. If only he had the same ability for self-reflection as "Chicago Ray."

ARLO LYLE

North Little Rock

Still unconstitutional

I have read the president is going to forgive another $1 billion of student loan debt. This is after the Supreme Court ruled he could not do that without the approval of Congress. The Supreme Court's job is to interpret the Constitution of the United States, and some say their decisions become law. So they have said it would be unconstitutional for the president to spend the people's money is such a way. Yet he brags he is doing it.

Who is the dictator now? Is pandering for votes really worth defying the Supreme Court and ignoring the Constitution the president swore to support and defend? Come on, man, even you know better than this.

AL HART

Jacksonville

Chicken or the egg?

Rumor has it that the Guv wants an Arkansas law that would declare fertile hen eggs as "chickens." And any sett'n hen that abandoned her nest would be consigned to the stew pot.

Might ask your farmer friend if he has roosters before you eat them barnyard eggs, though I never thought much about it growing up on the farm. We farm boys were more into horse sense and stable thank'n, but you don't see much of that anymore.

I think there might be something about this in the good book somewheres. I been look'n, but I ain't found it yet. I'd ask the preacher, 'cept'n he's a city boy. And what do city boys know? My son-in-law's a chicken farmer, but he ain't exactly outstanding in the field neither. But farmers do know "you don't count chickens before they hatch."

Good chance our Ledge might go along with the Guv, so better ask your Supreme Court candidates for their views on this before you vote.

"FARMER" MILT JONES

West Fork

World's punching bag

America is at war. Vladimir Putin is determined to reduce the United States to a mere shadow of its once nearly invincible self. Since the U.S. still has the most formidable military and the strongest economy in the world, Putin's desire might seem to be a pipe dream. His success at achieving his dream, though, might be dependent on the ability and strength of his allies.

Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans have not been bashful about their support for Putin. Putin, in turn, is more than willing to help elevate Trump. It seems to me Putin understands that Trump, in power, will be the catalyst to bring down the U.S. and clear the battlefield for Putin to take what he wants. Ukraine will be a lost cause. Belarus and the Baltic states could be next. Look at a map. This expansion north from Ukraine would be a logical next step once the U.S. has abandoned Ukraine and declared a lack of will for further engagement in Europe. The only problem (for Putin) is that the Baltic states have been members of NATO for 20 years. Trump, though, has made it clear he will support Putin against NATO. His lackeys in Congress will not oppose Trump or his alliance with Russia. If the U.S. abandons NATO, we will cease to exist as a world power. China will invade and subdue Taiwan. The Middle East will be up for grabs until Iran asserts its dominance, most likely with the help of Russia.

This is the war we are in, and we are losing. If Trump wins another term in November, the war will be over. How do you like the idea of becoming the world's punching bag?

MICHAEL FOX

Conway