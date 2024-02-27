LRC boys, PA girls took different paths to state

Two rival schools, one primary goal.

The Little Rock Christian boys and Pulaski Academy girls basketball teams have navigated completely different paths, yet find themselves at the same resting stop going into the final stretch of the 2023-24 season.

The Warriors have embraced being hunted ever since they walked off the Bank OZK Arena floor last year as titlists while the Lady Bruins had long adopted a hunter-like mentality because of their youthful roster. That mindset was heightened even more early last month when they found out that this would be their final go-around with their long-time coach.

But with team hardware and championship rings on their short-term radars, their agendas will be very much aligned this week at Farmington High School during the Class 4A state tournament.

All six classifications will officially begin their single-elimination events today. For Little Rock Christian, the survive-and-advance scenario has seemingly been one it's dealt with all year.

The Warriors captured the 4A state crown last season when they zipped past Blytheville 74-54. Little Rock Christian (25-7) returned four starters from that team and have essentially gotten everyone's best shot from its very first game in November.

"The guys have handled everything well," Warriors Coach Kyle Pennington said. "You know me, we're not going to run from anybody. We're going to play the best. We took some bumps early, and that's okay because that's what you want.

"During winning time, once you've been through every situation, gone against teams who play different ways whether it's man or zone, been in different atmospheres, it makes the game even more fun. The guys have done a good job of dealing with it all."

Little Rock Christian, which has faced four of the top six teams in Class 6A along with other stout nonconference competition, including Duncanville (Texas), Memphis University and Booker T. Washington (Texas) just to name a few, experienced another raucous setting last week at the 4A-East Regional Tournament in Brookland. The Warriors ran past both Forrest City and Joe T. Robinson in their first two games before having to tough out a 58-47 win over the home team in the final.

"That was definitely something that we needed," Pennington said of his team battling in a tough environment. "We played pretty well in those three games. In that third game, there were moments where the roof just about came off that place.

"[Brookland] hit two threes, they had a lead, and I called a timeout. The place was going nuts."

The Warriors may not witness that same kind of conditions in Northwest Arkansas when it takes the floor. Little Rock Christian received a bye into the second round and won't play until Friday when it squares off against either Subiaco Academy or Warren. Also, Farmington is on the opposite side of the bracket, so the Warriors won't face the host team unless they both reach the title game, which will be played in Hot Springs.

Either way, Pennington said his team will be prepared.

"We certainly understand what's at stake," Pennington said. "The guys know it's winning time now. We've got to go out there and play our best each and every game if we want to finish thing thing off the right way."

"Winning time" has been a way of life for Pulaski Academy (19-7) for the past eight weeks. The Lady Bruins have won 10 consecutive games and 13 of their last 14 overall. The one loss they had during that time frame -- a 45-37 defeat to Clinton -- was avenged earlier in February when they beat the Lady Yellowjackets 74-45 at home.

Prior to its current run, Pulaski Academy was sitting at 6-6 and had lost consecutive games to Lake Hamilton and Springdale by a combined 45 points.

Coincidentally, the Lady Bruins' surge began shortly after Coach Rick Treadway announced that he'd be leaving the team after the season to take over as Sheridan's new athletic director.

"Since I told them that we were going to make the move to Sheridan, they have just been at a different level," Treadway said. "They've just kind of taken on this refuse-to-lose mentality. It's definitely not all about me as their coach, but it's like it's given them an extra heartbeat.

"It was tough to have to tell them [about leaving], and it was probably tough for them to have to hear it, but it's been like 'Hey coach, we're not going to get beat.' Now at some point, we might, but it's sure helped us up to this point."

Pulaski Academy won its final seven 4A-5 Conference games by an average of 29.8 points. It then beat Jonesboro Westside and Forrest City in its first two contest at the 4A-East Regional but saved perhaps its finest moment for the tournament championship. The Bruins overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and made key plays late to beat Brookland 47-43.

The win in itself was big for the Lady Bruins, but it also showed how unfazed they were against a ranked team that had the majority of the fans behind them.

"When we walked in there at 5 p.m. Saturday, the gym already had a huge crowd, and I'll tell you, they weren't wearing navy blue," Treadway explained. "We knew it was going to be tough. We had to take off our tennis shoes and put our cleats on because we knew we were going to have to really dig in."

Like Little Rock Christian's boys group, Pulaski Academy, too, got an opening-round bye. It'll play its first game at 4 p.m. Friday against the winner of Morrilton and Magnolia. The Lady Bruins went 1-1 in those encounters, but Treadway doesn't believe his team will be worried about who they'll play.

"It'll be tough whoever we end up seeing," he said. "But you know what, my girls are just young enough and crazy enough to think that they can play with anybody right now. We start two freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a senior. But as coaches, we always strive to get our best teams in late February and March."