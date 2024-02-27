Man shot by homeowner in Saline County





A man was shot Tuesday after pulling a gun on a man who encountered him walking out of his home in Saline County, authorities said.

The homeowner called 911 to report the shooting, which he said was in self-defense, in the 10000 block of East Sardis Road, the Saline County sheriff's office said in a news release. A sheriff’s office spokesman said the shooting was reported at about noon.

After a search of the area, deputies found the injured man, John Nutt of Little Rock, along with stolen property, and took Nutt into custody, the release says. Nutt was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the release says.

After his release from the hospital, Nutt will face charges of residential burglary and aggravated assault, the release says. The homeowner is not expected to face charges, the release says.



