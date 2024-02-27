Names and Faces

Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Actor Nick Offerman went after homophobic comments related to his episode of "The Last of Us" during his acceptance speech at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday night. "Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent. Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, 'Why did you have to make it a gay story?' We say, 'Because you ask questions like that,'" the 53-year-old said. "It's not a gay story, it's a love story, you a******," he added as he took the award for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series. Offerman had starred alongside Murray Bartlett in the episode titled "Long, Long time," which went away from the central plot to show the relationship between Bartlett and Offerman's characters. The role already led to Offerman winning an Emmy Award last month for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Offerman's speech garnered plenty of applause and cheers as he called for "more of that." The awards are held yearly to honor the best independent films and television series from the past year.

Comedian Amy Schumer announced she has been diagnosed with a rare hormonal disorder called Cushing's syndrome after social media comments noticed a change in her physical appearance. Schumer, 42, revealed it in an interview for the News Not Noise newsletter, an "unbiased" news organization, that was published Friday. People were commenting on her "puffier" face after her appearance this month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." According to the National Institutes of Health, Cushing's syndrome is caused by excessive levels of cortisol, known as the stress hormone, and can cause a range of symptoms including a round face, weight gain and weak muscles. It can sometimes be the result of a tumor in the adrenal gland or elsewhere in the brain, leading to surgery, but not in Schumer's case. According to the newsletter, the excess cortisol that led to her diagnosis was caused by "getting steroid injections in high doses." She had been open in the past about having endometriosis, a disease affecting the uterus which can be treated with steroids, but it's unclear if that was why Schumer got injections.