8 people are chosen

for Walmart project

Walmart Inc. and actress Issa Rae's media company have selected eight content creators to take part in Walmart's Black and Unlimited digital development program.

The Bentonville-based retailer started the program in 2022 to give Black creators the resources and exposure they need to "unlock their full potential and pave their way to success," Walmart and Rae's company, Hoorae, said in a news release.

Content creators publish entertaining or educational material, mostly online or on social media channels, and find ways to monetize their work, according to Indeed.com.

Each member of this cohort, the program's second, will get a $10,000 stipend to help them focus on their work. They'll travel to Los Angeles for a weekend workshop and then work with Walmart for a year "to create exclusive content," the companies said.

Walmart and Hoorae said the program aims to improve equity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

-- Serenah McKay

Real estate council

honors top sellers

The Commercial Real Estate Council of Metro Little Rock presented awards last week for the most-expensive real estate sales and biggest leases brokered over the past year.

Colliers Arkansas handled the largest industrial lease, 6801 Scott Hamilton, listed as 72,720 square feet in south Little Rock. The Boyle Building at 500 Main St. was the largest office lease with Moses Tucker Partners leasing the building to the state.

West Group Real Estate leased the largest retail space, 12309 Chenal Parkway to Metro Appliances & More, and Moses Tucker the largest medical lease, Premier Medical Plaza at 10915 Rodney Parham Road, where the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has multi-specialty clinics.

Colliers had the largest industrial sale, 12221 Arch St. Pike in Little Rock; one tract sold in October for $1.395 million. Colliers also had the largest land sale, near Top Golf Way off Interstate 430; the largest office sale, 12615 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock to Stone Bank; and the largest retail sale, 1400 Military Road in Benton to Grocery Management Partners. The Multifamily Group had the largest multi-family housing sale, 10801 Paul Eels Drive to Fountain Bleau Maumelle.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Shares of Walmart

show 1.9% increase

Shares of Walmart rose 1.9% Monday in the first day of trading after a 3-for-1 stock split. Dillard's shares rose 0.8%. Shares of J.B. Hunt Transportation Services fell 2.4%.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, appeared to have a technical issue on Monday. The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

The index closed Friday at 993.59, up 7.27.