Officer dies at Conway County jail

A detention officer at the Conway County jail died at the lockup early Monday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Tommy Lee Foster Jr. was found unresponsive in the jail's tower at 5:30 a.m., Sheriff Mike Lee said in the post. Detention officers performed CPR, and other agencies responded, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, he said.

"Tommy has dedicated over 10 years of service to the Conway County Detention Center; he was the recipient of the 2023 Detention Officer of the year award," Smith said in the post. "A role model Officer in all aspects."

A sheriff's office employee said Foster's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The sheriff's office had not released a cause of death as of Tuesday.