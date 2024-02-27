Police ID second man killed in Little Rock shooting

Police have released the name of the second of two men who were killed in a shooting in Little Rock early Feb. 21.

Lavor White, 39, of North Little Rock, showed up at the UAMS Medical Center with apparent gunshot wounds after the shooting, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. He later died.

Police earlier identified Nicky Lamar, 63, as the man officers responding to the shooting found dead at a residence at 4209 W. 24th St.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards has said preliminary information indicated that one of the men was shot in self-defense.