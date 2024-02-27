The Braves Are Heavy Favorites to Repeat As NL East Champs

The Braves are odds-on favorites to repeat as NL East champs in 2024.

Atlanta Braves -240

Philadelphia Phillies +310

New York Mets +1100

Miami Marlins +1600

Washington Nationals +10000

No team scored more runs (947), hit more home runs (307) or hit for a better average (.276) than the Braves in 2023. They also led the league in OBP, SLG, OPS, ISO and extra-base hits. Atlanta's 104 wins were the most in MLB, as they skated to the division title, finishing 14 games ahead of the Phillies.

Most of the team is the same for 2024, including NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Marcel Ozuna and Michael Harris II. The Braves also added outfielder Jarred Kelenic and veteran starting pitcher Chris Sale in the offseason.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the reigning NL MVP after batting .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases. Mike Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta last won the World Series in 2021. They've won six straight NL East titles and they have not missed the postseason since 2017.

Philadelphia comes in with the second-best odds to win the division at +310. The Phillies were one of the top offensive units in 2023, winning 90 games for a second-place finish in the division. The 2024 offense will still boast veteran Bryce Harper as well as slugger Kyle Schwarber, speedster Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto. Pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola also return and the Phillies should be competitive again.

The Phillies made it to the World Series after winning the NL pennant in 2022 but last won the division in 2011.

The Mets (+1100) have much lower expectations than they've have in recent seasons after trading Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer before the deadline in 2023. Still, plenty of talent remains in Queens, with Pete Alonso likely to have another 40-home runs season and Francisco Lindor continuing to offer solid play. The Mets could surprise if Luis Severino and Sean Manaea can return to form. The Mets last won the division in 2015.

The Marlins (+1600) are projected to win the same amount of games as the Mets, according to FanGraphs, but the payout is much nicer. Jesus Luzardo and Eury Perez anchor the starting rotation, which has the potential to be a top unit. Veteran shortstop Tim Anderson recently joined the club, which also features talented hitters Jazz Chisholm, Josh Bell, Jake Burger and Luis Arraez, whose .354 batting average in 2023 was the best in MLB.

Finally, the Nationals have the longest odds at +10000, and there's not much of a pathway for that bet to cash.

