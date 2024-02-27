‘Tiny house’ project is finished in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- Local nonprofit Immigration Arkansas has completed a "tiny house" home construction project, with certificates of occupancy issued for the three Cypress Street units on Feb. 19, potentially paving the way for more affordable housing in Hot Springs.

"The first project we did ourselves as a prototype, to show the city and the community what it is that we would like to do in the future," said Jacquelynn Cadena, president of the nonprofit.

The 600-square-foot units were financed "out-of-pocket," Cadena said, as a potential model for affordable housing development in Hot Springs.

The completion of the project comes at a time when other municipalities, including Little Rock, are turning to tiny home construction to address housing affordability challenges in urban communities.

"Our goal is to be able to help not only the local immigrant community, but we found a need for affordable housing. So, we are shifting our focus from not only helping immigrants who have the same issues, but also working with very low-income families that are having problems finding housing in Hot Springs," she said.

Cadena said she partnered with her building business, Cadena Inc., which has been building the houses on behalf of Immigration Arkansas.

The nonprofit has sought lower-cost vacant land through city and state auctions. "I purchased most of the property ... because those properties are sitting there abandoned, and they're also in impoverished neighborhoods. And the price is very nominal, for us to be able to buy them so that we can afford to put an affordable home on them. So, at the moment I have around 25 available," she said.

The architectural plans for the tiny houses were developed by Designs by Linda.