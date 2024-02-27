Two men killed in separate crashes on state roads

Two men were killed in separate vehicle-related accidents on Arkansas roads on Monday, according to preliminary crash reports.

A driver died and a man was injured in a four-car crash in Craighead County around 8 a.m. Monday, a crash report from the Arkansas State Police stated.

Micheal Wade, 53, of Pocohantas died after the 2009 Ford he was driving struck a 2008 Chevrolet head on after crossing into the turning lane on U.S. 63 near Hawkeye Wrecker Sales in Bono.

The Chevrolet was pushed into the northbound lane and was struck two more times, once by a 2020 Mazda and then by a 2023 Dodge, the report stated.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old man from Hardy, was also injured during the crash, troopers said.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the incident.

Another man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hot Springs on Monday just before 12:30 a.m., according to a crash report from the Hot Springs Police Department.

42-year-old Kevin Moore of Hot Springs Village died after the 2003 Honda motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer crossing Arkansas 7 near the 2300 block of Park Avenue, police stated.

Moore is reported to have fallen off the motorcycle and was found near the sidewalk just north of the area of impact, the according to the report.

The roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the incident, police said.

Over 60 people have died in separate crashes on state roads this year, according to preliminary crash reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public safety, as of Tuesday morning.