Arkansas transportation department schedules public meeting on Corning bypass project

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will unveil design plans for the Corning Bypass, a 4.1-mile new location roadway extending north from U.S. 62/67 west of Corning and ending north of Corning on U.S. 67 in Clay County.

The presentation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. March 14 at the M.B. Ainley Community Center gym, 538 E. Elm St. in Corning.

Information about the project will be available March 8 at https://future57.transportationplanroom.com/CorningBypass, according to the state Department of Transportation. A Spanish translation of the presentation will be available on the website.

The public can review the materials and submit online written comments until 4:30 p.m. March 29 on the website or they can print the form and mail it to the state Department of Transportation's consultant, Garver, Attn: Caitlin Hetzel, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118. The email address for the consultant on the project is PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com.

Those without internet access, can contact Caitlin Hetzel at (501) 823-0730.

The town of Corning, which is in Clay County, is less than 10 miles from the Missouri-Arkansas state line and about 50 miles north of Jonesboro.