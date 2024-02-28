Basket in final second lifts ’Cats

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Reed Sheppard scored on a driving layup with two-tenths of a second remaining and finished with a career-high 32 points, giving No. 16 Kentucky a 91-89 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard had tied the game at 89-89 with 11 seconds remaining by hitting his seventh three-pointer of the game. Hubbard finished with a career-bests of seven three-pointers and 34 points.

Kentucky led 85-78 with 49 seconds remaining before Hubbard hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit at 85-81. After Sheppard converted a pair of free throws, Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews converted a three-point play that cut the margin to 87-84. The Bulldogs closed within a point after Tolu Smith hit two free throws, before two more free throws by Sheppard with 17 seconds left restored the three-point advantage and set up the frantic finish.

Antonio Reeves scored 21 points for Kentucky (20-8, 10-5 SEC). Adou Thiero added 11 points and D.J. Wagner 10. Kentucky has won 19 straight regular-season meetings with Mississippi State, including four overtime victories.

"He plays to win," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said of Sheppard. "He's not playing not to lose. And we had to make some 3s to stay in the game. So we were running stuff to make some 3s in the first half to stay in the game. They went zone (in the second half), but we still ran stuff to get off some looks on 3s."

Kentucky shot 55% from the floor and made 10 of 30 three-pointers. The Wildcats shot 15 for 17 from the line and had 10 turnovers. Mississippi State shot 52% from the field and made 11 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.

Smith had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-9, 8-7). Shakeel Moore added 10 points.

Mississippi State raced to a 14-3 lead and led the entire first half. Kentucky battled back and cut the deficit to 32-30 on a layup by Wagner with 4:28 remaining in the half. Mississippi State closed the half on an 11-5 run and led 43-35 at the break.

NO. 1 HOUSTON 67, CINCINNATI 59

HOUSTON -- L.J. Cryer scored 22 points, J'Wan Roberts added 15 and top-ranked Houston won its sixth straight game by beating Cincinnati.

One day after ascending to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, the Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) extended their conference lead to 1 1/2 games over Iowa State. They've won 21 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Cryer had 15 points in the first half and Houston led 26-17 at the break. He finished 7 of 15 from the field and was 4 for 10 on three-pointers.

Emanuel Sharp scored 11 points and Jamal Shead finished with nine points and 11 assists for the Cougars.

Viktor Lakhin and Simas Lukosius each scored 11 for Cincinnati (16-12, 5-10).

BYU 76, NO. 7 KANSAS 68

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson scored 18 points apiece as BYU rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat seventh-ranked Kansas, ending the Jayhawks' 19-game home winning streak.

The Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) took a 66-63 lead when Noah Waterman hit a three-pointer with 2:43 left. Hunter Dickinson answered with a three for Kansas, but Robinson hit two free throws and Hall made another three, sending BYU to a win in its first trip to Allen Fieldhouse since December 1971.

Dickinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6), who were 3 of 15 from three-point range and 19 for 31 at the free-throw line. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 11 and Johnny Furphy finished with 10.

NO. 21 DAYTON 80, DAVIDSON 66

DAYTON, Ohio -- Koby Brea came off the bench to score 17 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from three-point range, and No. 21 Dayton bounced back from a road loss with a rout of Davidson.

Enoch Cheeks led five other players in double figures with 15 points for Dayton (22-5, 12-3), which went 12 of 28 on three-pointers. Leading scorer DaRon Holmes II had a low-key first half, but finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Connor Kochera led Davidson (15-13, 5-10) with 18 points.

SEC MEN

LSU 67, GEORGIA 66

BATON ROUGE -- Jordan Wright made 10 of 11 free throws and finished with 17 points, Jalen Reed blocked a shot just before the buzzer and LSU beat Georgia 67-66 after squandering a 15-point lead.

Justin Hill and Noah Thomasson hits three-pointers to open and close a 12-3 run that gave Georgia its first lead since the opening minutes and made it 58-57 with 5:38 remaining. Wright scored LSU's next six points before his steal led to a fastbreak layup by Tyrell Ward that gave the Tigers (15-13, 7-8 SEC) a 65-64 lead with 2 minutes left. Neither team scored until Hill made a jumper with 29 seconds to go and Will Baker hit two free throws 14 seconds later to cap the scoring.

Thomasson had 16 points to lead Georgia (15-13, 5-10).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 14 INDIANA 84, NORTHWESTERN 64

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Mackenzie Holmes had 28 points and nine rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana beat Northwestern for its fourth straight win in the series.

Holmes surpassed Steve Alford (2,348) to become the second all-time leading scorer among Indiana's men's and women's programs. She ranks first amongst the women's record book with 2,375 career points. Calbert Cheaney scored 2,613 points from 1989-93.

Sara Scalia also scored 11 points for Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten).

Melannie Daley led Northwestern (8-20, 3-14) with 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 74, CINCINNATI 53

CINCINNATI --Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 19 points, Bella Fontleroy added 13 points and No. 21 Baylor beat Cincinnati for its fourth straight victory.

Dre'una Edwards also had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor (22-6, 11-6 Big 12).

Jillian Hayes scored 12 points for Cincinnati (13-15, 5-12).

NO. 23 CREIGHTON 99, XAVIER 57

OMAHA, Neb. -- Emma Ronsiek scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 23 Creighton routed Xavier.

Five players scored in double figures for Creighton, which has won consecutive games since rebounding from a 20-point loss to then-No. 15 UConn on Feb. 19 that ended an 11-game winning streak.

Morgan Maly scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Creighton (23-4, 14-3 Big East).

Aizhanique Mayo scored 13 points and Daniela Lopez added 12 for Xavier (1-25, 0-17).

OKLAHOMA STATE 68, NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 61

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Anna Gret Asi had 22 points and six assists, Quincy Noble scored 15 points and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 West Virginia 68-61.

Hannah Gusters added 15 points for Oklahoma State (14-14, 7-10 Big 12).

Jordan Harrison scored 22 points and Ja'Naiya Quinerly added 17 for West Virginia (22-6, 11-6).

SUN BELT WOMEN

LOUISIANA-MONROE 69, ARKANSAS STATE 60

Arkansas State failed to score in the last 3:12 as Louisiana-Monroe closed the game on a 10-0 run to defeat the Red Wolves 69-60 on Tuesday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Daisha Bradford scored a game-high 24 points to lead Louisiana-Monroe (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Bradford hit 5 three-pointers and had 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Jakayla Johnson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks. Katlyn Manuel and Brianna Harris also reached double figures for Louisiana-Monroe, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Arkansas State (13-15, 6-11) led for the majority of the game, but was outscored 21–11 in the fourth quarter as it went cold shooting the ball late. Lauryn Pendleton surpassed the 1,000 point mark for her career in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 13 points. Anna Griffin, Wynter Rogers and Crislyn Rose each scored 11 points for the Red Wolves.