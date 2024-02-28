Bryant 911 and Dispatch Services to finalize consolidation with Saline County Emergency Communications Center next week

The consolidation of the Bryant police, fire and animal control with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center should be wrapped up by March 5, officials said Wednesday.

For the last year, the city has worked with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center and the Saline County 911 Board to facilitate the consolidation for both the 911 services and dispatch.

The consolidation is the result of the Arkansas Public Safety Act of 2019, which stated that Public Safety Answering Points were required to consolidate across the state.

"We will continue to work with officials to make this transition go as smoothly as possible for our employees and the citizens of Bryant," said Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden in a news release.