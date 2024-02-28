Derek Hood named Arkansas' basketball legend for 2024

FAYETTEVILLE — Derek Hood, who ranks No. 2 in career rebounding for the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team, was announced Wednesday as the Razorbacks’ representative for the latest class of SEC Legends.

A former player or coach from each of the 14 conference schools will be honored at the SEC Tournament, which will be held March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Each Legend will be recognized at halftime of the first game played by his team.

Hood, a 6-8 forward, played in 131 games with 122 starts for Arkansas from the 1995-96 through 1998-99 seasons. He grabbed 1,002 for the second-highest total in program history behind Sidney Moncrief’s 1,015.

Hood also scored 1,247 points to rank No. 24 on Arkansas’ all-time list. His career averages were 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.

As a senior Hood averaged 12.4 points and an SEC-leading10.3 rebounds, shot 56.5% from the field to lead the conference and was a second-team All-SEC pick. He also led the SEC in rebounding as a sophomore with an average of 8.0 per game.

Hood and Moncrief are the only Razorbacks with more than 1,000 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.

Hood helped the Razorbacks make three NCAA Tournament appearances in 1996, 1998 and 1999 and played on an NIT Final Four team in 1997.

He was a 1995 McDonald’s All-American at Kansas City (Mo.) Central High School.

The full list of this year’s SEC Legends:

Alabama – Richard Hendrix

Arkansas – Derek Hood

Auburn – Cliff Ellis

Florida – Taurean Green

Georgia – Rashad Wright

Kentucky – Orlando “Tubby” Smith

LSU – Darrel Mitchell

Ole Miss – Dwayne Curtis

Mississippi State – Timmy Bowers

Missouri – Willie Smith

South Carolina – Joe Rhett

Tennessee – Chris Lofton

Texas A&M – Elston Turner

Vanderbilt – Frank Seckar



