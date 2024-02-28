Fayetteville setting a bounty on invasive plants this April





FAYETTEVILLE-- The city is planning its sixth annual invasive plant bounty program, in which the city replaces residents' invasive plants with a free native tree or shrub, according to a news release from the city.

Each year, the city's Urban Forestry staff adds one additional invasive plant to the program's list and spotlights invasive plant species issues. This year, English ivy was added to the bounty, the release states.

To qualify, residents must take a picture of their cut-down invasive tree or shrubs in early spring, then email the photo of the removed plant to urbanforestry@fayetteville-ar.gov. The limit is one tree or shrub per household, and trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The trees and shrubs will be available for pickup from 3-5 p.m. weekdays from April 10-15 at the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs office, 1455 S. Happy Hollow Road.

"While the English ivy is a common house plant and may seem harmless, it is extremely destructive when grown outdoors and can suffocate mature trees and make them fall," said John Scott, urban forester for Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs.



