Five people arrested on various charges in Washington County





Arrests

Fayetteville

Daniel Mart, 40, of 2033 N. Birch Ave. No. 1 , was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Mart was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

Vontarius Ware, 24, of 4234 N. Valley Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery. Ware was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

Peter Libby, 37, of 2640 N. Indian Oaks Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with terroristic threatening and harassing communications. Libby was was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

Springdale

Christina Huguez, 41, of 2591 Crooked Creek Circle in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and third-degree domestic battery. Huguez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Ringgold, 32, of 207 E. Adobe St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ringgold was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 bond.



