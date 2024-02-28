Alexandra Altman, spokeswoman for Tammy Murphy, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, said U.S. Rep. Andy Kim's lawsuit to upend New Jersey's primary ballot system in which candidates backed by political party leaders appear grouped together on the ballot, with challengers in separate columns, is a "hypocritical stunt."

Cindy Tappe, 57, a former finance director at New York University, pleaded guilty to grand larceny for diverting $3.3 million intended for minority and female-owned businesses to help fund personal expenses, including renovations at her Westport, Conn., home, authorities said.

Daniela Klette, 65, a former member of the disbanded left-wing militant Red Army Faction group accused of participating in a string of robberies between 1999 and 2016, was arrested at a Berlin apartment after more than 30 years on the run, German authorities said.

Katrina Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., was charged with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with her 3-year-old son's disappearance from a home in Two Rivers, Wis.

Joshua Wingenroth, 35, of Downingtown, Pa., plans to appeal his conviction for using drones to try to locate wounded deer shot by hunters so they can retrieve their carcasses in the Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, said Michael Siddons, Wingenroth's attorney.

Mitchell Page, 27, of Brookston, Ind., was sentenced to three consecutive 65-year prison sentences in the May 2021 killings of a woman, her 4-year-old daughter and her fiancé in their home at a trailer park in Peru, Ind.

Enrique Davila, 26, of St. Paul, Minn., pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to charges related to a shooting at a 2021 graduation party that killed a 14-year-old boy.

Brandon Novak, a 35-year-old professional bowler of Chillicothe, Ohio, was extradited from Indianapolis to Ohio's Ross County jail, where he's being held on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to court records.

Oleg Orlov, 70, co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, said before he was sentenced to 2½ years in a Russian prison, "I don't regret anything and I don't repent" for denouncing the war in Ukraine.