Who would you hire?

Honestly, I am not thrilled with any of the remaining presidential candidates, and I believe a lot of voters feel the same.

I have, in my career, had to hire the best of the not-great applicants. Ultimately, I would choose the one I determined was the most dependable. If there had been only two applicants and one was sometimes arrogant, but intelligent and hardworking and the other had a history of not showing up at work and could not remember important details, the decision would have been very easy.

Sad to say, but I believe our current president could not qualify for the lowest-level position in any of the hospitals or universities where I worked. Would you hire him?

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville

Reality will happen

There's a little story my teacher friend tells about an adorable but stubborn first-grader who insisted that one plus one equals three. No one could explain where he got this idea. His mother and father told him he was mistaken, his teacher told him he was mistaken, so did his grandparents, but he remained adamant. When they tried to explain it to him, he would scream and yell and cover his ears. Finally they decided to just let him grow up and grow out of it. They felt someday he would have to face reality.

This seems similar in a sad way to the MAGA group. They are convinced that Donald Trump is some kind of savior. His disillusioned former staff members tell them they are wrong. The courts tell them they are wrong. Principled Republican leaders tell them they are wrong. Even Fox News admitted they deliberately lied about him. The statistics, the photographs, the testimony of co-conspirators demonstrate their mistake. His rambling, incoherent, shocking statements show they are wrong. But they are adamant. If you try to talk to them, they scream at you and shout, "I don't want to talk about it."

Will they live long enough to grow out of it?

BARBARA TRUESDELL

Hot Springs Village

Comes down to cash

Re Tommy Foltz's column last Wednesday: I may be able to shed some light on his comment or question, "[H]ow is it possible, that out of 340 million people, these are the last two standing to lead the free world?" My simple-minded answer is money.

In the private sector you do not pay to apply for a job. In politics you must pay to put your name on a ballot. If elected, you simply get ill-informed voters to vote for you again and again whether you have had any meaningful accomplishments. Those same constituents will give their party favorite more money for his or her re-election campaign while they live very well on taxpayer funding, no matter the party affiliation.

CLARENCE ELLISON

North Little Rock

Don't abandon allies

The Cold War may or may not be over, but we now have a hot war in Ukraine that is actually a world war. Ukraine and her allies are defending democracy against an alliance of dictators.

Donald Trump, his bootlickers in Congress, and his sheep are shamelessly trying to deny support for Ukraine's defense. That's technically opinion, but fact to me. Thank you, Sen. John Boozman, for your support of Ukraine funding in defiance of Trump and his Arkansas sheep.

They can object to providing weapons that will prolong the war. They can claim the war is Europe's problem, not ours; that Russia's too powerful to resist and has a legitimate claim to Ukrainian territories. Vladimir Putin thanks them for their support.

They can say Ukraine should agree to concessions in return for Putin not killing her people, destroying her cities and towns, raping her women and girls, kidnapping her children and stealing her land. Putin thanks them for their support.

Sometimes war is not the answer. This time it is. Our money and the sacred blood of courageous Ukrainians are defending democracy against an alliance of dictators. We must match Putin missile for missile, drone for drone, bomb for bomb, shell for shell and bullet for bullet.

Denying support for Ukraine would discourage others and expose us as an untrustworthy ally and a fraud as leader of the free world.

I believe Trump equates Ukraine with the Democratic Party--his enemy's friend is his enemy. That's how cynical he is as he panders to the lowest instincts of his sheep. I believe he is ultimately hammering a nail in his 2024 election coffin.

I love my country, but I will be ashamed of her if she abandons Ukraine at this critical point in the war. I don't believe she will.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville