LR Central handles Bentonville

Little Rock Central girls Coach Marlon Williams didn't get the complete four-quarter game he was hoping for from his team Tuesday, but he said he was plenty happy with what he did get.

Jordan Marshall finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Lady Tigers darted their way to a 59-43 victory over Bentonville during the first round of the Class 6A girls state tournament at Charging Wildcat Arena in North Little Rock.

Central used a 19-6 third quarter to turn a slim lead into a double-digit cushion by the end of the quarter. It carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, where it continued to pull free after staving off a pair of challenges from Bentonville.

"We almost put together four full quarters," Williams said. "Hopefully, we'll get to see that before this thing ends, but it's always good to get that first win. At this point in the season, we're definitely going to take it."

Alivia Montgomery and Kiaya Davis added 10 points, and Aven Sasser had nine points for Central (16-12). The Lady Tigers advanced to face Fort Smith Northside, the top seed from the 6A-West, in the second round Thursday.

Cambrie Phillips had 15 points for Bentonville, which had alternated wins and losses over its previous five games. However, it had a hard time keeping up after holding an early advantage.

Central trailed 7-5 but scored 10 straight points during a three-minute span to take a an eight-point lead. Davis accounted for eight of those points during that run for Central, which eventually carried a 21-12 cushion into the second quarter.

That's where trouble hit for Williams' group.

Of its 13 field-goal attempts in the second quarter, Central made just one, missing its first nine shots.

"That second quarter was tough," Williams said. "Usually, the third quarter is the one that's been hard on us."

The one saving grace for Central, despite its shooting woes, was that Bentonville didn't fair much better because it hit just 2 of 15 shots (13.3%) in the quarter. Still, Bentonville was able to shave four points off its nine-point deficit to pull within 26-21 at the break.

Central maintained that five-point distance and was ahead 28-23 in the third quarter until another three-pointer from Montgomery started a decisive 17-4 run. The Lady Tigers scored nine consecutive points at one point before a basket from Hailey Hill just ahead of the buzzer stopped the surge.

"Bentonville has got a good squad," Williams said. "They're well-coached. They do a lot of good stuff on both ends, offense and defense. It was a challenge, but we came through.

"I still wish we could've played four quarters of good, solid basketball. I guess that's what all of us strive for. Hopefully, we can put one together in the next one."

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 56, JONESBORO 39

A 19-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters boosted Springdale Har-Ber (21-9) into the next round.

Delaney Roller hit six three-pointers and scored20 points for the Lady Wildcats, who led just 5-4 but scored the final 10 points of the first quarter. Har-Ber then scored the first nine points of the second period to take control.

Makenie and Madisen Campbell both had 12 points each for Har-Ber. Jimaria Jackson scored a team-high 18 points for Jonesboro (12-19).