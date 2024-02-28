Man shot in leg, hand at Little Rock homeless camp

A man was shot in the leg and hand at an encampment of homeless people in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police incident report.

Officers just before 4 p.m. Tuesday responded to a report of a shooting near 6821 Colonel Glenn Road and located Michael McWilliams, 43, whom the report lists as a homeless resident of Little Rock.

McWilliams had a gunshot wound in his right leg and left hand, the report says. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, the report says.

While searching the camp, police encountered Samuel Wren, 42, who is also listed as a homeless Little Rock resident.

Because Wren matched a description given of the shooter, police brought him in for questioning, the report says. Although authorities did not charge Wren in the shooting, he was booked in the Pulaski County jail on an unrelated felony warrant, the report states.