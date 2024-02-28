Michigan primaries reinforce likely Biden-Trump rematch

DEARBORN, Mich. -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won the Michigan primaries on Tuesday, further solidifying the all-but-certain rematch between the two men.

Biden defeated Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, his one significant opponent left in the Democratic primary. But Democrats were also closely watching the results of the "uncommitted" vote, as Michigan has become the epicenter for dissatisfied members of Biden's coalition that propelled him to victory in the state -- and nationally -- in 2020. The number of "uncommitted" votes has already far surpassed the 10,000-vote margin by which Trump won Michigan in 2016, a goal set by organizers of this year's protest effort.

As for Trump, he has now swept the first five states on the Republican primary calendar. His victory in Michigan over his last major primary challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, comes after the former president defeated her by 20 percentage points in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday. The Trump campaign is looking to lock up the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination sometime in mid-March.

Both campaigns were watching Tuesday's results for more than just whether they won as expected. For Biden, a large number of voters choosing "uncommitted" could mean he's in significant trouble with parts of the Democratic base in a state he can hardly afford to lose in November. Trump, meanwhile, has underperformed with suburban voters and people with a college degree, and faces a faction within his own party that believes he broke the law in one or more of the criminal cases against him.

Biden has already sailed to wins in South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire. The New Hampshire victory came via a write-in campaign as Biden did not formally appear on the ballot after the state broke the national party rules by going ahead of South Carolina, which had been designated to go first among the Democratic nominating contests.

Both the White House and Biden campaign officials have made trips to Michigan in recent weeks to talk with community leaders about the Israel-Hamas war and how Biden has approached the conflict, but those leaders, along with organizers of the "uncommitted" effort, have been undeterred.

The robust grassroots effort, which has been encouraging voters to select "uncommitted" as a way to register objections to his handling of Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, has been Biden's most significant political challenge in the early contests. That push, which began in earnest just a few weeks ago, has been backed by Michigan officials such as Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman in Congress, and former Rep. Andy Levin.

"Uncommitted" votes were hovering around the 15% mark needed to qualify for delegates statewide. It was too soon to say whether the campaign would collect delegates locally.

Our Revolution, the organizing group once tied to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had also urged progressive voters to choose "uncommitted" Tuesday, saying it would send a message to Biden to "change course NOW on Gaza or else risk losing Michigan to Trump in November."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump predicted in an interview with a Michigan radio station that he would win by a vast margin.

"I mean, Nikki's not even a factor," he told WJR-AM. "She's gonna lose like by 80 points tonight or something. She's become a joke."

But Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said the Michigan results were a "flashing warning sign for Trump in November."

"Let this serve as another warning sign that what has happened in Michigan will continue to play out across the country. So long as Donald Trump is at the top of the ticket, Republicans will keep losing to the socialist left. Our children deserve better."

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard, Joey Cappelletti and Corey Williams of The Associated Press.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)



FILE - President Joe Biden meets with UAW members during a campaign stop at a phone bank in the UAW Region 1 Union Hall, Feb. 1, 2024, in Warren, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)



Eric Suter-Bull holds a Vote Uncommitted sign outside a voting location at Saline Intermediate School for the Michigan primary election in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



A voter fills out her ballot for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Election workers tabulate absentee ballots, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Warren, Mich. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



FILE - This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, right, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo, File)



A selfie station for photos is shown for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Voters fill out their ballots for the Michigan primary election in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

