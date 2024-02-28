Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A representative for Taylor Swift offered context for the situation in which the superstar's father is accused of assaulting a paparazzi photographer in Australia this week, following Swift's Eras Tour shows in Sydney. In a statement to People, the representative did not elaborate on the claims directed at Scott Swift, 71. "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," said the representative. The elder Swift is being investigated in Sydney after allegedly hitting a photographer, 51, on a ferry wharf as he and the "Cruel Summer" singer, 34, were leaving a luxury yacht, according to local outlets. Neither man was injured, the Sydney Morning Herald previously reported. Authorities are investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" that occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, they told People in a statement. Police would not confirm the names of those involved. They confirmed that the younger man "did not require medical treatment."

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sued Monday by a music producer who accused the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes. The suit, filed in federal court in New York, accuses Combs of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also states the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked. A lawyer for Combs called the events described in the lawsuit "pure fiction." "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," said Combs attorney Shawn Holley. "We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them," he added. A lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the producer did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were sexually assaulted unless they consent to being identified or decide to tell their stories publicly. In the lawsuit, the producer claims Combs made him solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. The legal claim is one of several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year. Combs has denied the allegations.