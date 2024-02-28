



Free fruit tree pruning demo to be held Friday

The Hot Springs Urban Forester and Parks and Trails Department will host a fruit tree pruning demonstration from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at David F. Watkins Memorial Park, 811 Park Ave.

The demonstration is free and open to the public. "Join us for pro tips on how to properly prune and care for your beautiful fruit trees," the city said in a news release.

HVAC work set to close part of Malvern Thursday

Malvern Avenue, between Church Street and Convention Boulevard, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday for HVAC work for The Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., which will involve the use of a crane.

Craft Sake Fest to close Bridge, parts of Malvern

As part of the Craft Sake Fest this weekend, Bridge Street will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday to noon on Sunday, and Malvern Avenue, between Convention Boulevard and Spring Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.

The Spencer's Corner and Craighead parking lots will also be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.



