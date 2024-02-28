Odds Strongly Favor Dodgers to Continue Dominance in the NL West



The Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy favorites to win the NL West again after winning the division 10 of the last 11 seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers -450

Arizona Diamondbacks +800

San Francisco Giants +1200

San Diego Padres +1200

Colorado Rockies +20000

The Dodgers spent more than $1 billion in free agency, which includes the addition of AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar will not pitch this season due to offseason elbow surgery, but he is expected to be ready for Opening Day as the team's DH. The Dodgers also inked Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year deal. Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton will also join the starting rotation.

Only the Braves scored more runs than the Dodgers in 2023, and the heart of the Los Angeles lineup returns with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith rounding out the top of the order for L.A. Los Angeles racked triple-digit wins in 2023 and finished 16 games ahead of the Diamondbacks.

The dynamic duo of Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will not be a terrific trio with the addition of Shohei Ohtani. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Despite winning the NL pennant via a wild card berth in 2023, the Diamondbacks are just 8-to-1 to win the division. With much of the team returning, it could be worth a sprinkle.

NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll is establishing himself as an elite power/speed threat in Arizona. With the addition of starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the offseason and one of the top closers in the game, the Diamondbacks should be competitive again. Those who backed Arizona last season did not make a profit for their divisional futures, but those who bet Arizona for the pennant were paid more than 125 times their investment.

The Giants and the Padres share +1200 odds.

San Francisco is the only team with a division title other than the Dodgers in the last 11 seasons. They last won the division in 2021 and did not finish with a winning record last season.

The Padres will be without NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and superstar hitter Juan Soto, but they still have Fernando Tatis, Jr., arguably one of the most talented players in the game. Joe Musgrove will anchor the starting rotation.

Finally, the Rockies have the longest odds at +20000 after winning only 59 games in 2023 and finishing 41 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

