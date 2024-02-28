100 years ago

Feb. 28, 1924

The first case of sleeping sickness (encephlitis) in Little Rock for several years was reported yesterday after the death of George J. Price, 1322 College street, an employee of the Rock Island railroad. Mr. Price died at St. Luke's hospital after being asleep for six weeks. Dr. J. P. Runyan, one of the attending physicians, said last night that Mr. Price was admitted to the hospital three weeks ago and that Mrs. Price told him her husband had been sleeping for the previous three weeks. ... The sleeping sickness found here, the physician claims, is not the genuine encephlitis that is found in Africa where the malady is common. However it resembles the genuine sickness to such an extent that it is known by that term. Dr. Runyan said the disease is not contagious.

50 years ago

Feb. 28, 1974

Twelve hundred persons, many of them parents of students at Little Rock Catholic High School, have signed petitions urging retention of the school's traditionally tough policies -- policies that many apparently feel are being relaxed to conform to the ideas of Bishop Andrew J. McDonald. But Bishop McDonald says that the cause for change has been articulated from much higher than his office -- by the Roman Catholic Church itself, through the Second Vatican Council. "You don't vote on the Church's posture," Bishop McDonald said Wednesday, referring to an inpouring of mail and telephone calls to his office. "This is what I'm supposed to do."

25 years ago

Feb. 28, 1999

State police and trucking companies, united in an unusual alliance to stop speeding truckers, came together Saturday to support a bill that sets significantly higher fines for truck drivers who speed. Sponsored by Rep. Brenda Gullett and Sen. Jay Bradford, the bill would mandate a fine of $500 to $1,000 for truckers who drive more than 70 mph on Arkansas roads. Fines for speeders, whether car or truck drivers, now vary among court jurisdictions and are generally hundreds of dollars lower than the minimum set by the bill. The two Democratic lawmakers, both from Pine Bluff, plan to introduce the legislation Monday. The bill would apply to any vehicle 20,000 pounds or more.

10 years ago

Feb. 28, 2014

HOT SPRINGS -- The historic Majestic Hotel in downtown Hot Springs was in flames late Thursday night, and firefighters were not sure exactly how to extinguish it. ... Shortly after the fire was reported, Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis said the blaze was on the fifth floor of the hotel, which has been closed since 2006 and was boarded up earlier this month. ... Hot Springs City Manager David Watkins said the Fire Department determined that because of structural weaknesses in the building, sending firefighters inside to fight the flames would have been too risky. ... Damage to the hotel was major, Watkins said.