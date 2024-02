Police on Wednesday identified the man fatally shot Feb. 14 near a North Little Rock apartment complex.

Fayshun Verser, 23, of North Little Rock died of his wounds at an area hospital shortly after police responding to a report of a shooting near 5600 Summertree Drive at 10:45 a.m. located him, a Wednesday release states.

Authorities had not named any suspects in Verser's slaying as of Wednesday afternoon.