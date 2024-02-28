RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: West Little Rock Bleu Monkey opened Monday

The West Little Rock branch of the Bleu Monkey Grill, in the former Gusano's/Chili's space in the Village at Pleasant Valley Shopping Center, 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road at Interstate 430, officially opened Monday. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (501) 480-3103; facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552271588286. The original Bleu Monkey Grill is at 4263 Central Ave, Hot Springs -- (501) 520-4800; bleumonkeygrill.com; facebook.com/bleumonkeygrill.

We've reported previously that a branch of breakfast-brunch purveyor The Buttered Biscuit (with two locations in Bentonville and one each in Springdale and Fayetteville) has been pending for the Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, with a mid-2024 target date to open. One of our sharp-eyed readers has spotted a building permit, issued Feb. 13, posted on either the door or the window of Suite F101, permitting Corco Construction LLC of Conway for "tenant improvement of an existing building that includes mechanical, electrical and plumbing work. Scope includes demising two separate spaces" to create "dining area, restrooms, kitchen and outdoor patios." Meanwhile, a second Little Rock Buttered Biscuit is planned for later in the year at 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Pulaski Heights, in the space that used to house Heights Corner Market. (The market and its food service operation crammed itself earlier this year into the penthouse space on the building's south side.) In addition to its eponymous scratch-made biscuits, the mini-chain serves scratch-made sausage gravy, homemade jams and house-made butters and offers a number of gluten-free options.

The Buttered Biscuit serves scratch-made biscuits and sausage gravy, homemade jams and house-made butters at 1752 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. There are also two outlets in Bentonville, one in Springdale and two planned for Little Rock. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/J.T. Wampler)



Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew opened a stand at 7001 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, on Monday, with two drive- thru lanes. For Swag Week, next Monday-Wednesday, receive a free T-shirt with the purchase of any large drink. Hours are 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It's a comparatively short distance from the 7 Brew that opened Dec. 18 at 4900 John F. Kennedy Blvd. 7Brew.com; facebook.com/7brewcoffee.

Another reader spotted a sign on Cantrell Road in front of the Centre at Ten shopping center at Sam Peck Road, proclaiming that a Mexican restaurant, Los Cabos, is "coming soon." One speculative possibility is that it could be going into the former Larry's Pizza space in that shopping center, which has been vacant since Jan. 1, 2023.

Speaking of Mexican restaurants, work is underway on the former Mar y Tierra Cantina and Grill, 1900 W. Third St., Little Rock, in sight of the state Capitol, which closed in December. The exterior signs and the string of colored lights that wrapped around the base of the roof came down a couple of weeks ago and the building, the eastern half of which has housed any number of restaurants and nightclubs over the years and the western half that had previously housed a liquor store before Mar y Tierra took it over, has had a new paint job. We're speculating, since the paint job is a more "sober" gray and white, that whatever is going in there will not be another Mexican restaurant.

And still speaking of Mexican restaurants, Javier Tafolla, who owns El Ranchero Loco, 4890 Arkansas 367 S. in McRae, plans to open a second El Ranchero Loco in about three weeks in the former Sawbucks, 1811 U.S. 64 West, El Paso. You can see the McRae menu on the Facebook page (facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057286726006). We don't yet have operating hours, but we do have a phone number: (501) 796-5989.

And speaking of Central American restaurants, Rositas Restaurante Hondureño recently opened at 627 Albert Pike, Hot Springs. The menu features fish or chicken with green plantains or with fresh cut fries; Balleadas; Pastelitos de Pollo (empanada chicken pies); Tacos Dorados de Pollo (fried chicken tacos); pupusas; steak and chicken and fried pork chop plates, plus breakfast all day, plus a few Mexican items (tacos, sopes, quesadillas, burritos and tortas). Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. (501) 545-5136; facebook.com/people/Rositas-Restaurante-Hondureño/61553045750139/.

Also recently opened in the Spa city: HoneyBaked of Hot Springs (from the Honey Baked Ham Co.) in Temperance Hill Square, 4334 Central Ave. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 520-4267.

BMB Creations Bakery, currently at 812 Chestnut St., Conway, is moving this summer, around the corner to 804 Front St. Owners announced the move via the Facebook page (facebook.com/BMBBREADS).

Keeney's Village Store, 101 W. Mill St., Malvern, has new ownership, according to a series of Facebook posts (facebook.com/KeeneysFoodMarket), and has been closed since Jan. 21 for renovations, with plans to reopen in early March. Charles and Maurine Keeney opened the business in 1956 and, the better to compete with Walmart and other big-box stores, added a restaurant in 2000, serving up breakfast "with homemade cathead biscuits with scratch gravy and his famous house recipe sausage ... [plus] home-cooked plate lunches and for the weekend smoked ribs and chicken." The posts note that "[t]he people that have bought the store are fantastic people. They have big plans that is going to continue the legacy of Keeney's. They are doing a complete remodel of the store. They have bought the rights to the name, recipes and sauce. They have big plans that will serve my dad's name and the community of Malvern" and "[y]ou will also still find CK still hanging around for they have asked him to do so." Maurine Keeney passed away Feb. 18. (501) 332-3371.

The Ventanas Group, a new Little Rock hospitality venture, is making its debut, "with a mission to elevate the community through unique culinary experiences," according to a news release, through recent acquisitions of The Purple Cow, Mugs Coffee Co. (locations in North Little Rock's Argenta District and Little Rock's Pulaski Heights), Mylo Coffee and Leiva's Express. CEO Ken Vaughan's resumé includes president of Purple Cow Restaurants, regional director of operations for Levy Restaurants and area director for Brinker International. Visit theventanasgroup.com.

La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza, a 16-restaurant mini-chain with outlets in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas, has announced plans to open a restaurant in early fall at East Highland Drive and Rains Street in Jonesboro. It will offer seating for 145, "eye-catching signage and a warm, inviting atmosphere," according to a news release. Its first pizzeria opened in 2004 in Paragould; other Arkansas locations are in Cabot, Conway, Harrison, Mountain Home, Russellville, Searcy and Siloam Springs. brickovenpizzacompany.com.

And Allsopp & Chapple Restaurant + Bar, 311 Main St., Little Rock, offers another wine dinner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, featuring "select vintages from Jackson Family Wines portfolio paired with an exquisite menu from Executive Chef James Hale." Doors open at 6. Cost is $149 per person (includes complimentary valet parking). For reservations, call (501) 902-4911 or visit tinyurl.com/yc8345wu.

