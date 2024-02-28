Springdale to close Spring Creek Avenue for road work next week

SPRINGDALE-- Spring Creek Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, March 4, according to a news release from the city.

The closure is expected to last a month and residents are encouraged to use the south neighborhood entrance off of Don Tyson Parkway while crews work to complete the street crossing, the release states. The crossing is part of Phase three of Dean's Trail, which connects the existing tunnel under Highway 412 to a new tunnel near the Springdale Animal Shelter.

There are no other planned street closures for phase three at this time, the release states.