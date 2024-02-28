FOOTBALL

Little Rock Southwest officially names new coach

Chadwick Lewis was officially announced as the new head coach at Little Rock Southwest on Tuesday.

Lewis replaces Daryl Patton, who is now the head coach at White Hall. He has 17 years of coaching experience and began as a middle school assistant. He earned a bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech, as well as a masters from Aurora (Ill.) University and the University of Phoenix.

A news release from the Little Rock School District said Lewis will assume his new position Monday.

BASEBALL

SAU earns run-rule victory

Junior Nate June threw six strong innings Tuesday and junior Carter Claerhout had six RBI for Southern Arkansas University (12-3) in a 14-1, seven-inning victory over Mississippi College (9-6) at Frierson Field in Clinton, Miss.

The Muleriders took a 5-0 lead in the first inning on two-run doubles from Claerhout and Chris Lyles, as well as a defensive error that scored Lyles. Lyles scored against in the third inning on an RBI double from Mikey McGinnis down the left-field line before Claerhout added a three-run home run that made it 9-0.

Claerhout, Lyles and McGinnis were among the six SAU players with two hits each. That was more than enough offense for June (2-0), who allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts over his 6 innings of work. Logan White pitched a clean seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

GOLF

ATU women 3rd, Harding 4th in Cabot

The Arkansas Tech University women's team shot a 19-over 307 as a team Tuesday, falling one spot in the standings to finish third in the Natural State Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot.

Arkansas Tech finished with a 24-over 600 total for the tournament. Central Missouri won the event with a 4-over 582 total and Rogers State (596) was second. Harding University shot a 21-over 309 Tuesday but moved up a spot in the team standings to finish fourth with a 611 total. Southern Arkansas University (642 total) finished in eighth place, while the University of Arkansas-Monticello (644) finished in a tie for ninth place with Southern Nazarene.

Ellen Spigner of Arkansas Tech shot a 4-over 76 on Tuesday, but finished second in the individual standings, two shots behind medalist Hayley Jones of Central Missouri. Arkansas Tech's Claire Orcutt finished in a tie for seventh place at 5-over 149, while Brenda Sanchez of Harding shot a 6-over 151 total to finish in a tie for ninth place. Chiara Sturaro (11-over 155) was UAM's top finisher, while Taylor Rich (9-over 157) did the same for SAU.

SOFTBALL

WBU sweeps Lane College

Williams Baptist University (10-2) got a complete game from Emberlin Caldwell in the first game of a doubleheader against Lane College (8-5) on Tuesday in Walnut Ridge, then got timely hitting in the second game to earn a sweep with 9-0 and 4-3 wins.

Caldwell allowed 3 hits over 5 innings of work with 6 strikeouts in the first game for Williams Baptist, which ran its winning streak to five games. Madyson Shoebottom led the Eagles' offense in the first game, going 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI, while reigning American Midwest Conference player of the week Kennedy Johnson added two doubles.

WBU held a 1-0 lead after the third inning of the second game, but fell behind 3-1 in the top of the seventh. The Eagles responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, getting RBI singles from Shoebottom and Megan Petty before a defensive error -- 1 of 5 committed by Lane and 8 total -- led to the winning run. Petty and Maddi Altenthal had three hits each for Williams Baptist.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services