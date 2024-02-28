Todd Yakoubian joins KARK as chief meteorologist

KARK announced on Wednesday that Todd Yakoubian will be the new chief meteorologist with the Arkansas storm team that serves both KARK and KLRT in Little Rock.

"It's a privilege and honor to lead the Arkansas Storm Team as KARK's Chief Meteorologist," Todd Yakoubian said in the news release.

This announcement comes following Yakoubian's departure from KATV in August, after 18 years with the TV station.

"This is a game-changer," KARK News Director Ernie Paulson said in the release. "Todd's work ethic, knowledge, and experience are unmatched in this market. His addition to the Arkansas Storm Team will help keep people safe, informed, and provide the very best weather coverage in our state."

Yakoubian's debut as KARK's chief meteorologist is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m., and he will appear on weekdays at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.