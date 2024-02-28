UNDER THE RADAR: Lafayette County's ZhyQkis Jackson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Lafayette County's ZhyQkis Jackson.

Class: 2025

Position: Point guard

Size: 5-8, 155 pounds

Stats: As a junior, averaged 23 points, 6 assists while shooting 39% from beyond the three-point line and 55% from two-point range

Coach Rod Briggs:

“He can finish at the rim to be so small. He’s quick, really good decision maker. This year he’s been able to shoot the ball a lot better. It’s opened up passing lanes and driving lanes for him but he’s a really good point guard.

“Last year he broke his foot in football so he didn’t play but about eight games last year. Technically, he’s a junior but playing time he’s probably a sophomore. He’s a leader. He’s going to have a to improve on defense and he knows that because guys look out there and see a 5-8 guy.”



