Washington County issues burn ban, while Benton County’s expires

FAYETTEVILLE -- A county-wide burn ban was put in place for Washington County on Wednesday, while Benton County officials allowed a 24-hour ban issued Tuesday to expire.

Tad Sours, Washington County's communications director, said County Judge Patrick Deakins consulted with John Luther, the county's emergency services director, and with state officials before deciding to order the ban. Sours said the continuing lack of precipitation and dry conditions prompted the decision.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice, according to a press release from Washington County. No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted during this burn ban. This includes, but is not limited to trash, brush and campfires. Violation of the burn ban could result in criminal charges and possible civil penalties.

Benton County had issued a 24-hour burn ban Tuesday morning but that ban was not renewed on Wednesday, according to Robert McGowen, Benton County's public safety administrator. McGowen said Benton County could issue another burn ban.