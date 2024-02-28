Young Wolves adjust, drop Pointers

SEARCY -- With a group as young and inexperienced as the Lake Hamilton girls basketball team, it's no surprise it needed a minute to adjust to play at the state tournament.

But after five minutes had elapsed and they still had nothing to show for their time spent on offense, the Wolves found their footing.

Lake Hamilton held onto the lead it built in the first quarter to beat Van Buren 50-44 in the first round of the Class 5A girls state tournament Tuesday at Lion Arena.

Van Buren (18-13) scored the opening bucket and held a 2-0 lead for nearly three minutes before Lake Hamilton (24-7) closed the quarter on an 11-1 run.

The Wolves started the second quarter firing shots from all over the court and built a lead close to 20 points. But once again, the offense went stagnant and the Pointers closed the gap to 35-25 gap at halftime. Van Buren finished the first half on an 11-5 run.

The third quarter saw a similar script as the second -- Lake Hamilton started strong on offense, going to Saniyah Cook for seven points. Then Van Buren closed with a 9-0 run.

The Pointers had a significant size advantage in the lane and that was most evident in the third quarter when 6-0 Camryn Schmidt and her team turned offensive rebounds into extra possessions and points.

Lake Hamilton Coach Blake Condley said the size disparity was by design as his team wanted to outrun Van Buren, but he also said it also came down to effort.

"I felt like, at times, we were getting a good block-out and good position, we just weren't going after the ball," Condley said. "We keep the block-out and kind of think somebody else would go get it."

While the second and third quarters went exactly to Condley's plan, Lake Hamilton maintained a double-digit lead until the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, Van Buren stuck within single digits as it outscored Lake Hamilton 14-12.

Schmidt led Van Buren with 15 points, followed by Jayden Warden and Aspen Cone with seven each.

Along with senior point guard Brooklynn Braughton, Condley primarily played four sophomores: Cook, Braylee Winfrey, Disyah Christon and Hayley Ferguson -- all getting their first taste of the state tournament.

Winfrey led Lake Hamilton with 14 points. Christon added 13 points, while Cook and Braughton had 10 and eight respectively.

Greenwood 85, Sheridan 24

The two-time defending Class 5A state champion made a statement in their opening game, outscoring Sheridan 36-7 in the first quarter to cruise to a 61-point win.

Greenwood (25-4) outscored Sheridan (21-9) 26-3 in the second quarter before the Bulldogs brought in their reserves in the second half.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Anna Trusty's 24 points. Sophomore Lilly Reid led Sheridan with 12 points.

Greene County Tech 56, Little Rock Parkview 46

After jostling for control for 2 1/2 quarters, Greene County Tech ended the third quarter on an 8-0 run and outscored Little Rock Parkview 14-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a win.

Tied 29-29 at halftime, Greene County Tech (25-7) outscored Parkview (14-17) 13-9 in the third quarter to take a four-point lead into the fourth, where the Eagles outscored the Patriots 14-8.

Weslyn Burside led Greene County Tech with 18 points, followed by Myiah Butler, who had 16.

Kristyn Cooped led Parkview with 13 points, followed by Naomi Sharpley, who had 10.