1A girls roundup

Concord 67, Omaha 36

Concord raced out to an 23-6 lead and continued to pull away from Omaha for a first-round victory.

Kately Cornett had 25 points to lead Concord, which led 38-17 at halftime and 64-29 after three quarters. Ashlyn Cossey and Laiken Cornett each added 13 points for the Lady Pirates, while Remington Crouch and Peyton Matlock had 10 points apiece for Omaha.

Mammoth Spring 79, Jasper 36

Brynn Washam had 20 points to lead four Mammoth Spring players in double figures as the Lady Bears defeated Jasper in first-round action.

Laney Young added 17 for Mammoth Spring (37-5), which led 31-8 after one quarter and 53-15 at halftime, followed by Molly Corbett added 15 and Tay Davis 11. Laney Daniels finished with 12 for Jasper, while Tiana Siebert chipped in 10.

Marked Tree 53, Kingston 48

Marked Tree outscored Kingston 24-8 in the fourth quarter and rallied to win.

Kingston led 18-16 at halftime and outscored Marked Tree 22-13 in the third quarter for a 40-29 lead before the Lady Indians staged their comeback.

Lakrissa Dupree and Eyonne Anderson each had 18 for Marked Tree. Lila Hartness led Kingston with 20 points.