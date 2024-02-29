2A STATE BASKETBALL: Murfreesboro boys eliminate Mountainburg in 2A state tournament

MANSFIELD -- Murfreesboro not only advanced in a first-round matchup at the Class 2A boys state tournament, it made history as well.

The Rattlers won their first state tournament game in their first-ever appearance.

James Silva scored a game-high 34 points, Kade Caldwell added 16 points and Caden Dixon finished with 13 points to lead Murfreesboro in an 80-58 victory against Mountainburg on Wednesday.

"I just figured to play my heart out with this being the first state tournament for us," Silva said. "I wasn't sure how I'd do going into this game. I wanted to give it everything I had because you never know if you'll win or lose when you get here. I hope we make a run now."

Silva got the offense going early and often for Murfreesboro (23-7). He scored 11 points to help build a 23-8 first-quarter lead. In the second quarter, he added eight points for a 40-27 halftime lead.

He then scored 13 of the team's 17 third-quarter points. That allowed Murfreesboro to build a 57-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"He has been awesome this year," Murfreesboro first-year Coach Kevin Alexander said. "With me just getting here, I wanted him to be more aggressive. He has had his moments. He had a night were he scored 36 with 20 rebounds. But to do it on this stage, that's pretty impressive."

Mountainburg (16-14) was guided by a team-high 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from Warren Watkins. Jaxon Moore also had 11 points for the Dragons.

Murfreesboro, which is on a six-game winning streak, had plenty of help around Silva, who also finished with eight rebounds. Caldwell (six rebounds and seven assists) and Dixon (11 rebounds) filled the stat sheet outside of contributing points.

"I'm so proud of this group making history," Alexander said. "The best thing about this group is everyone on this court knows their role. They know if they are supposed to pass or rebound. It's been a complete team effort. They've bought in and it's been so much fun. We've won 14 of our last 15. We are playing our best ball peaking at the right time."

Junction City 53, Mansfield 42

After nine games at the 2A state tournament, there had not been a seeding upset. The No. 3 seed Dragons changed that by downing the host No. 2 seed Tigers with a strong second half.

Deon James (19 points), Lamontra Hankton (13 points) and Pechone Larry (12 points) guided the way for Junction City (19-8). Mansfield (20-12) had Daniel Burton finish with 16 points and Andrew Burton add 13 points.

Junction City held a 25-24 lead at halftime after holding a 15-14 edge after the initial quarter.

After outscoring its opponent 14-6 in the third quarter, it was Junction City with a 39-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Fordyce 69, Hector 64

The Redbugs held on late behind 29 points from Brenton Sledge, 14 points from Keilan Ellison and 10 points from Akeem Allen.

Hector (15-14) was led by 20 points from Grayson Mulder and 16 points from Ashton Caughron.

After falling behind early, Fordyce (20-10) held a 22-18 edge after the opening quarter and a 40-30 lead at halftime. The Redbugs were ahead 55-44 after three quarters. Hector had the lead down to 64-62 but couldn't get any closer.