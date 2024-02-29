3 people killed in Arkansas crashes

Three people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday and early Thursday, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement.

Sabina Hernandez, 59, of Tecamac, Mexico, was killed around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle while outside her parked vehicle on Interstate 30 in rural Clark County, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The report did not identify the make or model of either vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

Patricia Latimer, 82, of Searcy died around 1:07 p.m. Wednesday when the 2008 GMC Envoy she was driving west on West Country Club Road near Searcy went off the road and struck a tree, a report from the White County sheriff's office states.

Latimer was taken to a Little Rock hospital but died of her injuries, the report indicates.

Laken Cauley, 25, of Foreman was killed around 12:35 a.m. Thursday when the 2001 GMC Yukon she was driving west on Arkansas 32 near Foreman went off the road and overturned, according to a state police report.

Cauley was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the report states.

Law enforcement officers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and dry at the time.