The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 28, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-643. Delores Ann Rawls v. Jesse Malvern Rawls, from Garland County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-23-144. William Day v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-787. Glenn Robert Lema v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CR-23-199. Victor Harmon v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Dismissed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-23-115. Roger Riley v. First State Bank, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-483. Jerry Lee Washington v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-643. Dalia Harris v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-400. Pines – Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc., d/b/a/ The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc.; Southern Administrative Services, Inc.; Procare Therapy Services, LLC; Careplus Staffing Services, LLC; Professional Nursing Solutions, LLC; OHI Asset (AR) Hot Springs, LLC; MasterTen, LLC; Angela D. Marlar, Individually and in Her Capacity as Administrator and President of The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; John Does 1 Through 5, Unknown Defendants; and John Doe Insurance Companies A–D, Unknown Defendants v. Laura Carnahan, as Administratrix of the Estate of Mary Evelyn Rhea, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Mary Evelyn Rhea, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-532. William N. Gillison Revocable Trust v. Willian W. Bunker and Claudia M. Bunker Joint Revocable Trust, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded with instructions to amend the judgment. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-560. Jessica Edwards and Gary Tacker v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

E-23-132. Marisol Canchola v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-113. Angela Downing v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-85. Angie Unruh v. Five Star Painting Services, LLC, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-208. Sunil Kumar v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

CR-23-322. Jayaun Durham v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-78. Vivek Dicholkar v. Blake McMillon, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-549. Edward Wester v. Trina Wester, Floyd Prock, and Debbie Anderson, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-22-612. Darren Williams v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-147. Travis Roberts v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-23-35. Maegan Hollis v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-23-195. Maegan Hollis v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-448. Johnson Industrial Maintenance Co., d/b/a/ JIMCO, LLC, and Andy Johnson v. Mary Borkowski and William Borkowski, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-23-91. Paul Willhite v. Danita Lynn Willhite, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-92. Paul Willhite v. Cameron Willhite, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-522. Timothy Sled v. State of Arkansas, from Cleveland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

CV-22-593. Michael Ward v. Commerce Construction Co., Inc.; and Cincinnati Insurance Co., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.