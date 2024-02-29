Arkansas facing a challenge





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors summed up tonight's game at Walton Arena against No. 1 South Carolina with a single word.

"Opportunity," he said after the Razorbacks' 62-53 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday.

The Razorbacks (18-11, 6-8 SEC) find themselves on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, with recent losses to other hopefuls like the Commodores and Texas A&M hurting their chances.

The Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0), who won the national title 2022, have won by more than 10 points in every game this season but two. They've won 11 games by 30 or more, with six decided by more than 40 points.

"They did a great job last year with these kids that are doing it now," said Neighbors, who mentioned the current group of players waiting for their chance behind last season's South Carolina mainstays that included six WNBA Draft selections.

"They're as dominant as any team has been through the regular season ... in a year where there's a lot of great teams," Neighbors said.

Arkansas will again be without leading scorer Taliah Scott, who has missed the previous three games due to a family emergency in Florida.

Kamilla Cardoso averages 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for South Carolina. Te-Hina Paopao, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Bree Hall also average more than 10 points per game.

Of the nine Gamecocks who average more than 10 minutes per game, seven average more than 10 points per game.

On the scouting report, Neighbors and his staff write an opponent's weaknesses. For South Carolina?

"We literally have 'Nothing' written down. There's not one thing," Neighbors said. "We know they're good. We know we're going to have to play great. I think it speaks volumes to what their staff did last year and has done this year."

For opportunity to arrive for the Razorbacks , South Carolina will have to have an off night, Neighbors said.

"Something uncharacteristic's going to have to happen for them," Neighbors said. "You don't beat a team that's dominant like this if you don't have your A-plus game on the night that maybe they don't have theirs. So you hope for all those things to come together for one magical night.

"Bud Walton's done that for us a few times."

"We've talked a lot about perspective the last couple days. No better way to test that ability than to go up against the best team in the country."

More News None

Women's basketball

No. 1 South Carolina at Arkansas

WHEN 8 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS South Carolina 27-0, 14-0 SEC; Arkansas 18-11, 6-8

TV SEC Network





Kamilla Cardoso (10) averages 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds a game for South Carolina. The top-ranked Gamecocks visit Fayetteville tonight to face Arkansas at Walton Arena. (AP/Artie Walker Jr.)





