Attempt to execute Idaho inmate haltedBoebert’s son freed, is accused in theftsWhite powder mailed to Trump judgeMidwestern states see tornado outbreak





Attempt to execute Idaho inmate halted

KUNA, Idaho -- Idaho halted the execution of serial killer Thomas Creech after medical team members repeatedly failed to find a vein where they could establish an intravenous line to carry out the lethal injection.

Creech, 73, has been in prison 50 years. He was already serving a life term when he beat a fellow inmate to death in 1981 -- the crime for which he was to be executed.

Creech was wheeled on a gurney at 10 a.m into the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Three medical team members tried eight times to establish an IV, Corrections Director Josh Tewalt told a news conference afterward. They attempted sites in his arms, legs, hands and feet.

The volunteer team tasked with inserting the IVs and administering the lethal drug had medical training, but their identities were kept secret.

The warden announced he was halting the execution at 10:58 a.m.

The corrections department said its death warrant for Creech would expire, and it was considering next steps.

Creech's attorneys immediately filed a new motion for a stay in U.S. District Court, saying "the badly botched execution attempt" proves the department's "inability to carry out a humane and constitutional execution."

The court granted the stay after Idaho confirmed it would not try again to execute him before the death warrant expired. The state will have to obtain another warrant if it wants to carry out the execution.

Boebert's son ID'd in stolen card buys

DENVER -- The eldest son of U.S. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is suspected of being part of a group of friends who used credit cards stolen from cars to make purchases at gas stations and McDonald's, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was identified as a suspect after being spotted in a surveillance video at a gas station store with the group when one of the stolen cards was used for a purchase by someone else, according to his arrest affidavit. He was wearing a hoodie from Shooter's Grill, the restaurant once owned by Lauren Boebert, and was also recognized by police from previous encounters, the document said.

Police in the small western Colorado city of Rifle announced Tuesday that Tyler Boebert had been arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts and was facing possible felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

White powder mailed to Trump judge

NEW YORK -- White powder was found Wednesday in an envelope addressed to the New York judge who ordered Donald Trump to pay a $454 million civil fraud judgment.

A court officer screening mail at Judge Arthur Engoron's Manhattan courthouse opened the envelope around 9:30 a.m. Some of the powder fell out of the envelope and landed on the officer's pants, police said. Preliminary tests were negative for hazardous substances, court spokesperson Al Baker said.

The officer and other workers who may have been exposed to the powder were temporarily isolated, Baker said. No injuries were reported.

Engoron had no exposure to the letter or the powdery substance, Baker said.

Midwestern states see tornado outbreak

Severe storms that appear to have spawned a rare February tornado outbreak sent sleeping Midwesterners scrambling for safety and left a trail of damage and power outages across four Great Lakes states, including the Chicago suburbs, ending a spell of summerlike, sometimes record temperatures.

At least nine confirmed or suspected tornadoes in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio littered roads with fallen trees and branches, shredded homes and barns, and scattered debris across city and countryside alike. No injuries were reported.

In Michigan's Grand Blanc Township, a confirmed tornado damaged subdivisions, uprooted trees and broke gas lines early Wednesday. Its strength was rated at EF-2, with peak winds of 115 mph.

A confirmed tornado damaged homes and barns and knocked down trees and power lines in Calhoun County, sheriff's and weather authorities said.

Warning sirens jolted residents of central Ohio awake as a possible tornado hit near Columbus.

Storms destroyed a hangar and damaged planes at a small airport in Madison County, between Dayton and Columbus.

At least five other storms in Ohio were confirmed as tornadoes -- in Montgomery and Greene counties in southwestern Ohio; east of Columbus in Franklin and Licking counties; in Hilliard in Franklin County; east of London in Madison County and ending just south of West Jefferson; and near Springfield in Clark County. The latter was rated at EF-2 strength.

Weather service teams throughout the region were trying to confirm tornado reports. One suspected tornado traveled from Calumet City, Ill., into East Chicago and Gary in northwestern Indiana before heading out over Lake Michigan as a waterspout, weather service meteorologist Kevin Doom said.







