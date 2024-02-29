Boys scores

CLASS 6A At North Little Rock
First round
Wednesday
Bentonville West 54, Cabot 45
North Little Rock 59, Fort Smith Northside 58
Second round
Today
GAME 10 Jonesboro vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Springdale vs. Little Rock Central, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A At Searcy
First round
Wednesday
Vilonia 70, West Memphis 38
Maumelle 57, Valley View 39
Little Rock Parkview 52, Marion 47
Today
GAME 14 Van Buren vs. Pine Bluff, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Lake Hamilton vs. Russellville, 5:30 p.m.
Second round
Today
GAME 18 Benton vs. Maumelle, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A At Farmington
First round
Wednesday
Magnolia 57, Joe T. Robinson 52
Brookland 55, Morrilton 39
Second round
Today
GAME 10 Jonesboro Westside vs. Mills, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 12 Magnolia vs. Farmington, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A At Elkins
First round
Wednesday
Rivercrest 44, Benton Harmony Grove 34
McGehee 60, Corning 47
Osceola 76, Lake Village 50
Today
GAME 14 Riverview vs. Elkins, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Booneville
vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Second round
Today
GAME 18 Lamar vs. McGehee, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
At Mansfield
First round
Wednesday
Murfreesboro 80, Mountainburg 58
Junction City 53, Mansfield 42
Fordyce 69, Hector 64
Today
GAME 14 Riverside vs. Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Cutter-Morning Star vs. Bay, 5:30 p.m.
Second round
Today
GAME 18 East Poinsett County
vs. Junction City, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
At North Arkansas College (Harrison)
First round
Wednesday
Rural Special 54, County Line 50
Ozark Catholic 79,
West Side Greers Ferry 75
The New School 58, Concord 49
Today
GAME 14 Bradley vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 16 Brinkley vs. Dermott, 5:30 p.m.
Second round
Today
GAME 18 Nevada vs. Ozark Catholic, 8:30 p.m.