Boys scores

Today at 1:52 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

CLASS 6A At North Little Rock

First round

Wednesday

Bentonville West 54, Cabot 45

North Little Rock 59, Fort Smith Northside 58

Second round

Today

GAME 10 Jonesboro vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Springdale vs. Little Rock Central, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A At Searcy

First round

Wednesday

Vilonia 70, West Memphis 38

Maumelle 57, Valley View 39

Little Rock Parkview 52, Marion 47

Today

GAME 14 Van Buren vs. Pine Bluff, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Lake Hamilton vs. Russellville, 5:30 p.m.

Second round

Today

GAME 18 Benton vs. Maumelle, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A At Farmington

First round

Wednesday

Magnolia 57, Joe T. Robinson 52

Brookland 55, Morrilton 39

Second round

Today

GAME 10 Jonesboro Westside vs. Mills, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Magnolia vs. Farmington, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A At Elkins

First round

Wednesday

Rivercrest 44, Benton Harmony Grove 34

McGehee 60, Corning 47

Osceola 76, Lake Village 50

Today

GAME 14 Riverview vs. Elkins, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Booneville

vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Second round

Today

GAME 18 Lamar vs. McGehee, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Mansfield

First round

Wednesday

Murfreesboro 80, Mountainburg 58

Junction City 53, Mansfield 42

Fordyce 69, Hector 64

Today

GAME 14 Riverside vs. Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Cutter-Morning Star vs. Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Second round

Today

GAME 18 East Poinsett County

vs. Junction City, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At North Arkansas College (Harrison)

First round

Wednesday

Rural Special 54, County Line 50

Ozark Catholic 79,

West Side Greers Ferry 75

The New School 58, Concord 49

Today

GAME 14 Bradley vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 16 Brinkley vs. Dermott, 5:30 p.m.

Second round

Today

GAME 18 Nevada vs. Ozark Catholic, 8:30 p.m.

