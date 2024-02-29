Class 1A State Tournament roundup

BOYS

Ozark Catholic 79, West Side Greers Ferry 75

Shep Newcomb had 32 points as Ozark Catholic pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback and earned a first-round victory over West Side Greers Ferry.

The Griffins (32-10) outscored the Eagles 21-16 in the fourth quarter to erase a one-point deficit and take the win. West Side Greers Ferry led 22-17 after one quarter, but Ozark Catholic responded and claimed 39-37 halftime lead.

J.P. Schaefer added 16 points and Simeon Spencer 11 for the Griffins. Max Gipson led four West Side Greers Ferry players in double figures with 25 points, followed by Jacob Carlton with 19, Brooks Hipp with 14 and Slade Engle with 12

The New School 58, Concord 49

Jaiden Wilson had 16 points to lead The New School to a first-round victory over Concord.

The Cougars (36-4) outscored the Pirates (27-10) 19-12 in the second quarter and turned a two-point lead into a 35-26 halftime cushion.

Dante Snowden added 10 points for the Cougars. Eli Tate led Concord with nine.

Rural Special 54, County Line 50

Rural Special jumped out to an early 13-5 lead and held off County Line to upset the defending Class 1A state champion.

Cole Linville had 21 points for the Rebels (16-18), who led 27-17 at halftime and 42-30 through three quarters before County Line (28-13) made things close.

Brayden Watts added 19 for Rural Special. Parker Winiecki led County Line with 13, followed by Carroll Beavers with 12 and Nathan Johnston with 10.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAME

BOYS

Marked Tree 56, Jasper 28

Marked Tree built a 38-21 halftime advantage and continued to pull away from Jasper for its first-round victory.

The Indians (32-3) had a 13-8 lead after one quarter, then outscored the Pirates 25-13 over the next 8 minutes. Marked Tree enjoyed a 44-31 to end the third quarter.

LaDarrius Brown had 22 points and was the only player in double figures for Marked Tree. Spencer Traywick had 14 points and Sawyer Willis added 11 for Jasper (25-13).