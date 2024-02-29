Marriages

Justin Farewell, 33, and Erica Wages, 31, both of Little Rock.

Ian Lyle, 28, and Kathleen Moon, 28, both of Little Rock.

Dmarcus Roberts, 33, and Georgia Pendarvis, 34, both of Little Rock.

Garry Harris, 64, and Lisa Bruce, 60, both of Little Rock.

Sarah Walters, 28, and Jackson Bettis, 21, both of Sherwood.

Joshua George, 28, and Macy Puckett, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

24-560. Carl Hyde v. Leanna Hyde.

24-562. Cymond Aaron v. Demi Kelley.

24-563. Marcus Jones v. Tamika Reed.

24-569. Luther Hardin IV v. Avonlea Hardin.

24-577. Katherine Sanders v. Percy Sanders Jr.

24-579. Melinda Drake v. Jason Drake.

24-589. David Pickering Jr. v. Janna Pickering.

24-592. Marquita King v. William King.

24-593. Anthony Johnson v. Angela Moreno-Johnson.

GRANTED

20-287. Kellie Holley v. Michael Holley.

22-2297. Kelly Nguyen v. Thao Hoang.

23-1352. Jessica Brown v. Evan Brown.

23-1578. Chastity Gillin v. Daniel Gillin.

23-2241. Bailey Lorenzen v. Benjamin Lorenzen.