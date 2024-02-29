Former assistant returns for weekend series at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Wooo Pig Classic college softball event will be a homecoming of sorts for several native Arkansans and one former Razorbacks coach this weekend.

Jordan Clark, the second-year coach at Florida Atlantic, can trace her coaching roots back to Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel. Clark was a volunteer assistant under Deifel for three seasons and was part of a staff that led the Razorbacks to two NCAA regional berths and a super regional run in 2018.

That staff was named the NFCA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.

"I think the world of Jordan," Deifel said. "When she worked for us the first three years, it was her first dose of college coaching. You could see right away that she had something special about the way that she coached, the way that she motivated, the way the players responded to her. You just knew that she was made for this.

"It's a proud moment knowing that she came from our tree here."

Not only is Clark a former Deifel assistant, she is from Marion. The Razorbacks' program was at rock bottom when Clark first joined Deifel's staff. Losing seasons and sparse attendance were the norm at Bogle Park.

Under Deifel's leadership, the program is now a regular contender for SEC championships and 40-win seasons, and the ninth-year Arkansas coach credits Clark for having a big hand in building a winning culture.

No. 16 Arkansas enters the tournament at 13-3 after a 5-1 showing last weekend in the Razorback Invitational. The highlight of the weekend was a perfect game by sophomore left-hander Robyn Herron on Saturday against Illinois State. It was the second perfect game every by an Arkansas pitcher.

Deifel said her team is starting to develop its own identity.

"I'm really pleased with just how this group continues to grow," she said. "I don't think we started as well as we wanted to this past weekend, but we continue to respond. I definitely feel like we're starting to come into our own a little bit. It felt like it carried over into practice this week."

Arkansas' pitching brings a team ERA of 1.40 into the weekend. Both Morgan Leinstock and Hannah Camenzind are 3-0 with ERAs under 2.00, and Herron is 4-3 with a 1.12 ERA.

The Razorbacks are batting .312 as a team, led by Kennedy Miller, who is batting .464 with a slugging percentage of .750. Arkansas has belted 16 home runs with Bri Ellis leading the way with 5 homers. Ellis and Cylie Halvorson have each driven in 16 runs, and Reagan Johnson is batting .433 with 6 stolen bases.

Arkansas opens the invitational against South Dakota State (8-9) at 4 p.m. today, then has three games Friday, including a rematch with Florida Atlantic (13-4) at 5 p.m.

In the season-opening Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Fla., the Razorbacks blanked Florida Atlantic 8-0.

There are also multiple former Arkansas players and state natives who will return to Bogle Park this weekend. South Dakota State's Madi Conklin (Fort Smith), Akayla Barnard (Cabot), Abby Gentry (Bryant) and Shannon Lasey (Pottsville) will likely have plenty of supporters in the stands. Cally Kildow (Gravette) is a member of the Florida Atlantic squad after transferring.