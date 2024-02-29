Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County

Christopher Naff, 21, of 702 Buckhead Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Naff was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Juan Amador-Labarre, 24, of 111 S.E. 22nd St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Amador-Labarre was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Kyaw Htay, 49, of 4108 N. Sunflower Cr. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Htay was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Wednesday with no bond set.

Rogers

Gene Flanagan, 60, of 4414 Wolfdale Road in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Flanagan was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.