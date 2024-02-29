FYI Calendar: Ever seen a dinosaur up close and personal? You can!

Ever seen a dinosaur up close and personal? You can, this weekend, in NWA!

Take The Kids

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" -- Presented by Lower Lights Theatre Co., 7 p.m. Feb. 29 & March 1, 2 & 7 p.m. March 2, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville. $12-$18. lowerlightstheatre.org.

Jurassic Quest -- With animatronic dinosaurs and more, noon-8 p.m. March 1; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 3, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. $20-$37. jurassicquest.com.

Family Day -- All Bentonville Reads, with Bentonville Public Library, Trike Theatre, the Museum of Native American History, the Amazeum centered around "A Boy Called Bat," and more, noon-4 p.m. March 3, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

It's An Eclipse!

Eclipse Info and Glasses Giveaway -- 9 a.m.-noon March 1, limit four per household, while supplies last, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Solar Eclipse Presentation -- With Dr. Katherine Auld of NWA Space & Science Center, 10 a.m.-noon March 2, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Photographing the Eclipse -- With Flip Putthoff, 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 2, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Read And Write

Books & Brews Book Club -- "Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone" by Benjamin Stevenson, 5:30 p.m. March 4, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. Hosted by Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Gathering of the Groups -- With Andrea Rogers, author of Man Made Monsters," 6 p.m. March 4, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Eat & Drink

Empty Bowls -- A community soup dinner, complete with handmade bowl, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $7-$15 at the door. A fundraiser for Community Services Clearing House "Meals for Kids" program. artsonmainvbcom.

Cocktail Tour -- Gallery Games, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Clay Creations with Brenna Turner, 6 p.m. March 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Do Something Different

Tintype Photo Pop-Up -- With Holliday Tintype, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1-2, The Momentary in Bentonville. $60. Reserve time at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org..

Orchids in the Garden -- A show & sale with the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2 & noon-4 p.m. March 3, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10 adult. oso-web.org.

Magic Show -- With Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay, 5:30 p.m. March 2, March 8-9, Intrigue Theatre in Eureka Springs. $29.95-$49.95. intriguetheater.com.

Bentonville Anime Fest -- With voice actors Chuck Huber, Tiffany Vollmer & Laurie Hymes, cosplay contest, video game tournament and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10, Four Points Hotel. $20. bentonvilleanimefest.com.

Learn Something New

Adult Speaker Series -- Birds in the Backyard with Butch Tetzlaff, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- Ceramics with Mathew McConnell, 1 p.m. March 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Archaeology of the Caddo People -- And settler salt making, with Dr. Carl Drexler, 6 p.m. March 7, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Make Some Art

Adult Crafty Corner -- Make a mini book page wreath, 2 p.m. Feb. 29, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Studio Demo -- Craft, Crochet & Fiber Arts with Gina Gallina, 1-4 p.m. March 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

See Some Art

Artists' Reception -- For an exhibition of student works from regional schools, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Exhibition through March 2. communitycreativecenter.org.

Unveiling -- Of "Tulips for Bentonville," an art installation by Dayton Castleman, plus music & more, 2:30-5:30 p.m. March 1, 500 S.W. B St. in Bentonville. Free. verdant-studio.com.

