Get to know: Future Razorback LB Preston Davis

Little Rock Christian linebacker Preston Davis committed to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas on Feb. 17 because of the Razorback coaches.

Davis, 5-11, 215 pounds, said defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, and linebacker assistant coach Jake Trump played key roles in his decision to be a Hog.

He chose Arkansas over offers from Central Arkansas, Harding, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Pittsburg State, Ouachita Baptist and others.

Davis had 132 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 receiver fumble as a senior and totaled 402 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 recovered fumble, a forced fumble and a pick-six during his career.

Favorite thing about playing linebacker: I get to use both my mental and physical game, for example getting a read and making a big it off of the read.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is: one of the most energetic coaches I know

Football has taught me: Football has taught me how to persevere

My funniest football moment: I caught a cramp almost every game of my 7th grade season of football.

Playlist before a game: Any Christian Rap

My favorite TV show: Blue Bloods

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A house or car for my parents

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: I would time travel back to past to see

Two things that really irritate me: Chewing with your mouth open

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis

My hidden talent is: Beat boxing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Panda Express, they have some of the best

I will never ever eat: escargot

My favorite food buffet is: Golden Corral

What sport is the most boring watch: soccer

Nothing makes me laugh more than: being with my family and joking around

I miss my: high-school football team

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Israel

I’m terrified of: spelunking, not a big fan of tight spaces

Love or hate horror movies and why: hate, I'm just not a big fan of horror movies

Do you think aliens exist: I do not think aliens exist.

Best advice I’ve received: Keep Jesus first wherever I go

Role model and why: My father, he's a great role model, he is a daily example of what it means to be a good father, he is easy to talk to and always open talk to.

People would be surprised that I: I like old school music like Ray Charles, Bill Withers, Michael Jackson, etc



