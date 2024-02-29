Get to know: Future Razorback LB Preston Davis

Little Rock Christian linebacker Preston Davis committed to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas on Feb. 17 because of the Razorback coaches.
Davis, 5-11, 215 pounds, said defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, and linebacker assistant coach Jake Trump played key roles in his decision to be a Hog.
He chose Arkansas over offers from Central Arkansas, Harding, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Pittsburg State, Ouachita Baptist and others.
Davis had 132 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 receiver fumble as a senior and totaled 402 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 recovered fumble, a forced fumble and a pick-six during his career.
Favorite thing about playing linebacker: I get to use both my mental and physical game, for example getting a read and making a big it off of the read.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is: one of the most energetic coaches I know
Football has taught me: Football has taught me how to persevere
My funniest football moment: I caught a cramp almost every game of my 7th grade season of football.
Playlist before a game: Any Christian Rap
My favorite TV show: Blue Bloods
If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: A house or car for my parents
Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: I would time travel back to past to see
Two things that really irritate me: Chewing with your mouth open
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ray Lewis
My hidden talent is: Beat boxing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Panda Express, they have some of the best
I will never ever eat: escargot
My favorite food buffet is: Golden Corral
What sport is the most boring watch: soccer
Nothing makes me laugh more than: being with my family and joking around
I miss my: high-school football team
The one foreign country I would like to visit: Israel
I’m terrified of: spelunking, not a big fan of tight spaces
Love or hate horror movies and why: hate, I'm just not a big fan of horror movies
Do you think aliens exist: I do not think aliens exist.
Best advice I’ve received: Keep Jesus first wherever I go
Role model and why: My father, he's a great role model, he is a daily example of what it means to be a good father, he is easy to talk to and always open talk to.
People would be surprised that I: I like old school music like Ray Charles, Bill Withers, Michael Jackson, etc