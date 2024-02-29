Hits, misses in AGFC proposals

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission addressed some meaty topics during its current regulations cycle, including some that have been a long time coming.

We are a little surprised that the commission is considering two duck hunting options after the fiasco that occurred in 2023 when it approved one option and then reversed itself in favor of a different option. The first option ends on Jan. 26. This option doesn't contain an early youth hunt. Instead, it has a two-day youth season Feb. 1-2.

The second option ends on Jan. 31. George Dunklin, a former member of the Game and Fish Commission and a two-time president of Ducks Unlimited, has often said that hunters are very sensitive to leaving hunting days on the table, meaning they want to be able to hunt until the last day legally possible. Ending the season four days early will not be popular, especially if a hard cold front pushes ducks into the state the last few days of January when the season is closed. If that happens, the commission will never hear the end of it.

Another proposal would allow non-residents to hunt ducks on wildlife management areas for 30 days of their choice by purchasing up to 10, three-day Nonresident WMA Waterfowl Permits. Currently, nonresidents are limited to a set schedule of dates.

We suspect this regulation will not accomplish what we believe is its desired objective, which is to relieve congestion on WMAs. The current regulation concentrates nonresidents on WMA for a specific slate of 30 days. If ducks are abundant during that time, resident hunters inflate congestion, the effects of which exacerbate when water is scarce. Water will continue to be scarce as long as the green tree reservoirs are being renovated.

Theoretically, allowing non-residents to pick their days should disperse congestion, but it won't. If you follow the Arkansas Duck Hunting page on Facebook, you know that nonresidents follow weather forecasts in Arkansas religiously. If weather looks conducive to pushing ducks into the state, they are coming to our WMAs from all over the Southeast. WMAs will still be congested, but they will be congested when ducks are present.

For that reason, this regulation is pointless.

Another proposal would prohibit nonresident waterfowl hunters on WMAs while green tree reservoir infrastructure renovations are under construction. At a time when huntable water is reduced and even scarce, it is courteous for the commission to improve the hunting experience for resident duck hunters.

At face value, a proposal to open a three-day "velvet buck" archery deer hunt during the first full weekend of September is a neat idea. It would allow bowhunters to kill a buck when its antlers are covered in velvet. South Carolina has provided this opportunity for ages by opening its deer season in August. It hasn't seemed to hurt the Palmetto State's deer herd, or has it?

South Carolina has produced one buck that qualified for the Boone and Crockett all-time awards book, and it was killed in 1994. Arkansas ranks 15th in B&C entries. The lust for a velvet buck will intensify hunting pressure on bucks, and it will attract nonresidents to hunt on WMAs.

Whether it will intensify pressure enough to adversely affect the resource is unknown. It's worth at least a test drive.

Until we hear the justification, we are firmly against eliminating the Private Land Antlerless-Only Modern Gun Deer Hunt. Many of us still call it the Christmas Holiday Deer Hunt, and it is a big deal socially for hunters that participate. Eliminating it would take away something very special.

We support a regulation allowing nonresidents to kill only one turkey per year and to create a nonresident turkey license that will cost $325. Our turkey population is recovering, and turkey hunting pressure will increase as gobblers become more abundant. Arkansas has experienced boom and bust cycles with turkeys many times, and we are a very popular destination for nonresidents when times are good. Arkansas turkey hunters have sacrificed an awful lot over the last two decades with short, late seasons. Limiting bag limits for nonresidents will help a recovering resource from overharvest when national media hype Arkansas is the latest turkey hunting hotspot.

There is a serious flaw in a proposal to require GPS tracking collars with capabilities for behavior correction on all dogs pursuing wildlife, except retrievers while in the act of retrieving birds. The wording suggests that retrievers must wear shock collars until they go to retrieve a duck. Nobody is going to make a retriever wear a shock collar between retrieves, which means a lot of hunters will be in violation.