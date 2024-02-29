Samuel Meyer, a 99-year-old New Orleans businessman and former armorer for the U.S. Army Air Force, was awarded the rank of chevalier by France's National Order of the Legion of Honor for his military service during World War II.

Charles Limmer, 75, of Commack, N.Y., faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a deal with prosecutors and agreeing to pay a $30,215 penalty for illegally trafficking birdwing butterflies and other rare insects.

Bri Lister, a San Francisco data scientist, said she was able to visit "definitely a smellier plant than average," as she and others lined up to see and smell the blooming of a corpse flower at the California Academy of Sciences.

Salvatore Mancuso, 59, a former leader of the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia paramilitary group, was repatriated from the United States to his home country after being held at an immigration detention center for three years and serving a 12-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Radosh Petrovic and Dusan Obrenovic, two ethnic Serbs, were sentenced to six-month jail terms for attacking NATO-led KFOR troops in Zvecan, a municipality in Kosovo's north, where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives.

James Lucien, a 50-year-old Massachusetts man who spent nearly 30 years in prison on a murder conviction that was thrown out, is suing the state for $1 million, but "no amount of money can compensate him for the loss of much of his adult life and for taking him from his friends and family," Lucien's attorney, Mark Loevy-Reyes, said.

Andrew Nickels, of Carmel, Ind., pleaded guilty to making a threatening interstate communication for leaving a voicemail in November 2020 in which he said the clerk in Rochester Hills, Mich., deserved a "throat to the knife" for saying that there were no irregularities in the presidential election.

Sarah Unsicker, a Democratic state representative in Missouri, was blocked from running for governor as a Democrat after the party refused to accept a filing fee from her.

Jaap van Zweden, 63, outgoing New York Philharmonic music director, will work with Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France for four weeks during the 2025-26 season and succeed Mikko Franck starting with the 2026-27 season, the French orchestra announced.