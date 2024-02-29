Knecht’s shooting turns back Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Dalton Knecht matched his career high with 39 points, including 27 in the second half, to lift No. 4 Tennessee to a 92-84 victory over No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday night.

The Volunteers (22-6, 12-3) trailed 63-55 before Knecht took over the game, scoring 11 consecutive Tennessee points and 20 of 23.

"We struggled to score and Dalton got us going," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said. "The last 12 minutes was one of the great performances I've been able to see."

Knecht's three-pointer tied it at 66-all with 9:58 left, and his jumper with 8:38 remaining put the Vols ahead to stay.

"Dalton is terrific," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. "We thought we had guys who could guard him. When he went downhill, we could have offered more resistance."

Zakai Zeigler had 17 points and nine assists and Jonas Aidoo scored 14 points for SEC-leading Tennessee, which has won five in a row, seven of eight and 11 of 13.

Johni Broome had 23 points and nine rebounds for Auburn (21-7, 10-5) and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 13. Jaylin Williams, who was limited while coming back from a knee injury, finished with 12 points.

"(Broome) is a handful down there," Pearl said. "He's a confident player and I trust them."

The Tigers built that eight-point lead with a 10-1 run that included five points by Williams. But Auburn had no answers for Knecht's scoring binge.

"We scored 84 points on the road," Pearl said. "When you're playing for a championship, it should have been good enough. Our defense let us down."

Knecht finished 12 of 21 from the floor, 5 of 8 from three-point range and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. The 6-6 senior also scored 39 points in a win over Florida on Jan. 16.

In other Top 25 men's games Wednesday night, No. 5 Marquette trounced Providence 91-69 despite playing most of the second half without Tyler Kolek, who left the game with an oblique injury. Kolek, the reigning Big East player of the year, headed into the tunnel with just over 15 minutes left as Marquette led 60-37. He then returned to the bench and checked into the game before exiting again about 12 seconds later. Kam Jones had 17 points, Kolek finished with 12 points and six assists in his 18 minutes and David Joplin scored 13. Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell added 12 points each as Marquette (22-6, 13-4) never trailed and won for the 11th time in 12 games. Devin Carter scored 18, Ticket Gaines 15, Corey Floyd Jr. 13 and Josh Oduro 12 for Providence (18-10, 9-8). ... Demarion Watson hit all seven of his field goal attempts for 15 points and also had nine rebounds to lead No. 8 Iowa State to a 58-45 win over Oklahoma. Curtis Jones added 11 points as the Cyclones (22-6, 11-4) won their 17th consecutive home game and for the sixth time in their last seven games. Rivaldo Soares had nine points to lead the Sooners (19-9, 7-8). ... Kyle Filipowski was back in the starting lineup four days after sustaining a knee injury when fans stormed the court and finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists as No. 10 Duke beat Louisville 84-59. Filipowski, a preseason Associated Press All-American, was hurt following Saturday's loss at Wake Forest when he collided with a fan. Jeremy Roach scored 19 points, Mark Mitchell added 17 and Jared McCain 14 as the Blue Devils (22-6, 13-4) won for the sixth time in seven games. Duke is one game behind conference-leading North Carolina with three regular-season games remaining for both teams. Tre White scored 15 points for Louisville (8-20, 3-13). ... Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points, Baylor Scheierman added 20 and 12th-ranked Creighton rolled past Seton Hall 85-64. Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the floor, including six dunks, and all six of Scheierman's field goals were three-pointers. Scheierman also had 11 rebounds. Trey Alexander had 15 points and 10 assists. The Bluejays (21-8, 12-6) moved into third place in the conference, a half-game ahead of Seton Hall (18-10, 11-6). ... Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 29 points, Marcus Domask had 22 and Coleman Hawkins added 20 to lead No. 13 Illinois to a 105-97 victory over Minnesota. Dain Dainja had 11 points and six rebounds for the Illini (21-7, 12-5), who scored more than 85 points for the 10th time in 12 games. Dawson Garcia scored 29 points and Cam Christie had 23 for Minnesota (17-11, 8-9). ... Mark Sears scored 26 points and No. 14 Alabama held on to its share of first place in the SEC with a 103-88 win over Mississippi. Sears was 8 for 14 from the floor and 3 for 8 from three-point range as Crimson Tide (20-8) kept pace with conference co-leader No. 4 Tennessee. Aaron Estrada scored had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Tide. Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) led Ole Miss with 28 points, an SEC season-high for the Auburn transfer. Ole Miss (19-9, 6-9) slowed the Crimson Tide's conference-leading offense (91.1 points per game) in the first half, but eventually Alabama pulled away. ... Zachary Davis scored on a layup with three seconds remaining to give No. 18 South Carolina a 70-68 victory over Texas A&M. Meechie Johnson took an inbounds pass with less than 10 seconds remaining and drove down the lane before dishing off to Davis, who banked in a layup for the lead. Johnson scored 22 points as South Carolina (23-5, 11-4) won its second consecutive game after losing two in a row. Davis finished with 16 points. Tyrece Radford led the Aggies (15-13, 6-9) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. ... Tyrese Samuel scored a season-high 28 points, Zyon Pullin added 21 and No. 24 Florida never trailed in an 83-74 victory over woeful Missouri. Samuel and Pullin scored 23 of the team's final 25 points, taking over after leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. fouled out with 14 minutes to play. The Gators (20-8, 10-5) won for the ninth time in 11 games to reach 20 victories for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Tigers (8-20, 0-15) lost their 15th in a row and guaranteed a last-place finish in the league as well as the 14th seed in the conference tournament. Micah Handlogten chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for Florida, which won its seventh straight at home and improved to 13-1 in the O'Connell Center.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In Top 25 women's action Wednesday night, Lexy Keys hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 4 seconds left to help No. 20 Oklahoma beat third-ranked Texas 71-70 and clinch the outright Big 12 title. After a flurry of action, Oklahoma got possession trailing 70-68 with 13.4 seconds remaining. Skylar Vann missed, but scrambled to the ball and saved it to Keys. She hit the corner shot to push her game total to 16 points. Payton Verhulst scored 18 points for Oklahoma (21-7, 15-2), which split the conference regular-season title with Texas last season. Oklahoma entered the night with a one-game lead and two games remaining for both teams. Madison Booker had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists for the Longhorns (26-4, 13-4). ... Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points to lead No. 2 Ohio State to its 15th consecutive win and the Big Ten regular-season title with a 67-51 win over Michigan. Cotie McMahon had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes (25-3, 16-1), who had already clinched at least a share of the title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a win over Maryland on Sunday. The game was revenge for the Buckeyes, whose only conference loss this season came in a 69-60 shocker against Michigan in Ann Arbor Dec. 30. Ohio State hasn't lost since. The Wolverines (17-12, 8-9) didn't help themselves, turning the ball over 29 times leading to 30 Ohio State points. Laila Phelia led Michigan with 13 points. ... Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading women's scorer in major college basketball by scoring 33 points to pass Lynette Woodard and sixth-ranked Iowa defeated Minnesota. Clark also broke the NCAA single-season record by sinking eight three-pointers for a total of 156 in 2023-24. She now has 3,650 career points. Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81. Gabbie Marshall scored 16 points to pass the career 1,000-point mark for the Hawkeyes (25-4, 14-3). Amaya Battle had 18 points for the Gophers (15-13, 5-12). Paige Bueckers scored 31 points as No. 10 UConn beat Villanova 67-46. Bueckers made 11 of her 15 shots from the floor and Aaliyah Edwards finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the final regular-season home game for Connecticut (25-5, 17-0). The Huskies had already clinched the regular-season conference title and the top seed in next week's Big East Tournament. Kaitlyn Orihel had 15 points and Zanai Jones added 10 for Villanova (17-11, 10-7). ... Addy Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off No. 15 Kansas State in the fourth quarter for an 82-76 win to tighten the Big 12 Conference standings with one game left. Brown, a freshman from Derby, Kansas, had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three free throws in the last minute, and finished 9 of 13 from the floor to help the Cyclones become the first team this season to shoot 50% against the Wildcats. Despite foul trouble, freshman Audi Crooks had 14 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State (17-10, 11-6). Ayoka Lee had 20 points and eight rebounds for Kansas State (23-6, 12-5).

Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) and Missouri center Connor Vanover (75) go for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)



Florida head coach Todd Golden protests a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)



Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) drives on Florida center Micah Handlogten (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)



Missouri head coach Dennis Gates yells about a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

